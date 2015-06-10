(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NIBC Bank
N.V.'s (NIBC)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and its
Short-term IDR at 'F3'.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed NIBC's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
NIBC's ratings reflect the bank's niche franchise and business
model, which
makes its performance more cyclical with fairly undiversified
earnings and
weaker operating margins than the industry average. They also
factor in the
bank's solid capitalisation and comfortable liquidity position
and its ability
to keep impaired loans reasonably low throughout the economic
cycle.
NIBC's corporate business model is built around offering
structured and
asset-based financing to mid-cap companies, with a significant
presence in
cyclical industries (most notably, commercial real estate and
shipping, which
together comprise around a third of the bank's gross corporate
exposure).
NIBC aims to reduce its above-average concentrations by reducing
larger
exposures and expanding in currently smaller segments, and
combined with
additional non-interest income revenues, improve its earnings
diversification.
Long tenors of existing loans, fairly limited volumes of new
business, and a
competitive market for advisory services mean a significant
improvement in
stable earnings generation may take time.
NIBC's pre-impairment profitability improved in 2014, but is
structurally
reliant on net interest income and under pressure from fairly
narrow margins
while the contribution of recurring fees remains minimal. Net
interest margin
widened in 2014, helped by firmer loan pricing and slightly
lower funding costs.
For 2015 and 2016, Fitch expects improved profitability,
supported by lower loan
impairment charges in an improving domestic economy. We expect
the improvements
to come from increasing volumes as well as from more diversified
revenues
sources, including fee income and through its expanding retail
activities. Fitch
does not expect NIBC's risk appetite to increase in order to
achieve these
goals, and the bank has a track record of managing its asset
quality reasonably
well through a downturn, due to its sound collateral valuation
and management.
Capitalisation and leverage remain strong and compare well with
peers. At
end-2014, NIBC's Fitch core capital (FCC)/risk-weighted assets
ratio was 17.1%
and tangible common equity/ tangible assets ratio was 7.6%. The
sound
capitalisation should, however, be considered in conjunction
with still mediocre
pre-impairment profit, which may be insufficient to absorb
losses in case of a
severe stress.
NIBC has reduced its reliance on wholesale funding in recent
years, mainly by
actively attracting retail savings. High proportion of term
deposits and the
Dutch deposit guarantee scheme contribute to the stability of
this funding
source, although Fitch expects that the bank may offer more
competitive pricing
than its larger domestic peers, particularly should competition
increase for
retail deposits. The bank maintains a comfortable buffer of
liquid assets, which
in our opinion, mitigates its refinancing risk.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that while sovereign support is possible, it cannot
be relied upon
in case of need. In addition, legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives
(including the implementation of the Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD)) have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign
support for
European Union commercial banks in general.
Similarly, while there is a possibility that its owner, a
consortium led by the
private equity firm JC Flowers & Co, may support NIBC in case of
need, Fitch is
unable to adequately assess the owner's capacity to support and
as a result
potential support from its ultimate shareholders is not factored
into NIBC's
Support Rating.
SUBORDINATED AND HYBRID DEBT
NIBC's subordinated and hybrid debt is notched off the bank's
VR.
Tier 2 debt issued by NIBC is rated one notch below the bank's
VR to reflect the
above-average loss severity of this type of debt.
Hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below NIBC's VR,
reflecting the
higher-than-average loss severity risk of these securities (two
notches from the
VR) as well as a high risk of non-performance (an additional two
notches).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
NIBC's company profile currently constrains the upside potential
for its
ratings. An upgrade would be contingent on a sustained track
record of improved
profitability, both in absolute terms and in the composition and
quality of its
earnings, resulting in an increased capacity to absorb shocks
stemming from the
bank's business model. Weakening of the bank's capitalisation,
which currently
serves as the main buffer against unexpected losses, and/or
sharp deterioration
of its liquidity position could result in a downgrade.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the Support Rating and upward revision to the
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
Netherland's propensity to
support its banks, as well as a NIBC growing its domestic
franchise
significantly. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in
Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by NIBC are
broadly
sensitive to the same considerations that affect the bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'F3'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Hybrid Tier 1 securities: affirmed at 'B+'
