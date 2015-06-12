(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the UK's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The issue ratings on the UK's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA+'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The UK's ratings benefit from a high-income, diversified and
flexible economy.
Strong civil and policy institutions and a high degree of
transparency enhance
the predictability of the business and economic policy
environment that compares
favourably with peers in the 'AA' category. The credible
monetary policy
framework and sterling's international reserve currency status
afford the UK a
high degree of financial and economic policy flexibility.
Public debt remains among the highest of 'AA' and 'AAA' rated
sovereigns. Fitch
expects gross general government debt (GGGD), using the EU
Treaty definition to
peak at 90% of GDP in 2015-16 and practically remain flat at
close to 89% of GDP
between 2014 and 2018, before starting to decline. An elevated
debt level for a
prolonged period limits the government's capacity to absorb
shocks.
The budget deficit was high at 5.2% of GDP in FY14 (fiscal year
ending in March
2015), using the EU Treaty definition, indicating that the UK
faces several more
years of fiscal consolidation in order to place the GGGD/GDP
ratio on a secure
downward path. Nevertheless, the budget deficit has declined
from 5.9% in FY13
and a peak of 10.9% in FY09. The European Commission estimates
that the fiscal
improvement in FY14 was purely cyclical as the structural
deficit remained
practically unchanged at 4.7% after 4.6% in the previous fiscal
year.
Following the 7 May general election, in which the Conservative
Party won an
absolute majority, the new government will set out its fiscal
plans and provide
details of the predominantly expenditure-based fiscal
consolidation strategy in
the budget on 8 July. Based on the March 2015 budget and the new
government's
commitment to tighten the fiscal mandate Fitch forecasts the
headline and
structural deficit to gradually narrow, predominantly due to
expenditure side
consolidation measures. In Fitch's view, the government's plan
to legislate to
rule out increases in personal income tax, VAT and national
insurance
contributions during the lifetime of the parliament reduces its
fiscal
flexibility in the event of shocks.
The UK economy has benefited from more than two years of strong
recovery, but is
approaching the peak of the economic cycle as the economic slack
is gradually
absorbed. GDP growth, while still driven predominantly by
domestic demand, eased
to only 0.3% quarter on quarter in 1Q15, the slowest growth rate
since 4Q12.
Year on year growth slowed to 2.4% in 1Q15 compared with 2.8%
annual average
growth in 2014.
Unemployment is relatively low and has been declining rapidly.
It reached 5.5%
in January-March 2015 from 6.8% a year earlier, while the
employment rate for
the 16-64 year-old-population increased to 73.5%, exceeding the
pre-crisis peak.
The improvement in the labour market has been accompanied by
subdued wage
dynamics. Productivity growth has been puzzlingly weak, albeit
starting to rise
somewhat, casting some uncertainty over medium-term growth
prospects
Inflation declined to -0.1% in April 2015, its lowest rate since
1960. Inflation
has been below the Bank of England's 2% target since January
2014, partly due to
lower energy prices, competition in food retailing and
sterling's appreciation.
Fitch does not believe that deflation will set in.
The UK economy's external vulnerability has increased since
2014. Its current
account deficit widened to 5.5% of GDP in 2014, from an average
of 3.3% in the
previous three years. This is the largest recorded deficit
since the official
data series started in 1948 and compares with the 'AA' median of
a 6% current
account surplus. The widening deficit was mainly due to the
deterioration of the
income balance (3.4% of GDP), which probably reflects some
temporary factors
such as lower returns on FDI in continental Europe during the
cyclical downturn,
while the UK's trade deficit narrowed last year to 1.9% of GDP.
The long average maturity of public debt (16.4 years, the
longest of any
high-grade sovereign) almost exclusively denominated in local
currency and low
interest service burden implies a higher level of debt tolerance
than many
high-grade peers.
The improvement in the UK banking sector's capital and liquidity
position as
well as legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have
reduced the
likelihood of sovereign support for senior creditors of UK banks
and hence
contingent liabilities arising from the sector. The financial
sector is
supporting the economy by better transmitting the loose monetary
conditions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced:
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Failure to place the GGGD to GDP ratio on a downward path over
the medium
term.
- Adverse macroeconomic or financial shocks that significantly
slow the economic
growth, adversely affecting the public finances or the financial
sector.
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Sustained reduction of the budget deficit, leading to a track
record of
decline in the GGGD to GDP ratio from its peak.
- Increase in medium-term growth prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In line with the Conservative Party's manifesto, the new
government has started
its negotiations on EU reforms with key EU member states and
officials and has
already introduced the EU Referendum Bill to Parliament
confirming that the
referendum will be held by end-2017. As we said in a comment on
8 May, making a
firm judgement on the sovereign credit impact on the UK of
leaving the EU
(opinion polls indicate meaningful support for membership) is
not possible at
this stage, because the terms of the exit scenario are highly
uncertain (see 'UK
Faces Fiscal Continuity, Constitutional Uncertainty' at
www.fitchratings.com).
Negotiating the shape of a UK exit would be lengthy and
complicated and multiple
different outcomes are possible. This prolonged uncertainty
could itself dent UK
economic growth by weighing on confidence and investment.
Fitch assumes that the UK's fiscal framework will not be
significantly weakened
by further devolution of fiscal responsibilities to Scotland.
Fitch maintains its view that the UK's growth potential is
around 2.0%-2.25%
over the medium term and growth rates will continue to converge
towards the
potential rate in 2015 and 2016. The GDP growth forecast is 2.5%
this year and
2.3% in 2016 after 2.8% growth in 2014. The key assumptions for
the debt
dynamics calculations are a 2% potential growth rate, the lower
bound of the
range for potential growth, a GDP deflator gradually converging
to the 2%
inflation target and a longer term primary surplus of 1% of GDP
and marginal
interest rates increasing towards 3%. Based on these
assumptions, GGGD would
fall below 80% of GDP by 2024.
Fitch assumes that Bank of England will be able to tighten
monetary conditions
gradually without excessive market volatility and
macro-prudential risks as the
economic slack is absorbed but inflation pressure remains
subdued. The task of
normalising monetary conditions after keeping the policy
interest rate unchanged
at the zero lower bound for almost seven years, while holding
GBP375bn
government bonds (21% of GDP) on its balance sheet is
historically
unprecedented.
