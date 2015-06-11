(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ephios Bondco
PLC (Ephios),
the new holding company of France-based clinical laboratory
services group Labco
SA (Labco; B+/ RWN), an expected Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'B(EXP)'. The
Outlook is Stable. Ephios Bondco PLC is the new debt-issuing
entity set up as
part of the acquisition of Labco by private equity firm Cinven.
Fitch has also assigned Ephios' proposed senior secured notes
due 2022
'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' and its planned super senior revolving credit
facility (RCF)
'BB-(EXP)'/'RR2'. The new instruments - alongside equity
provided by Cinven -
will be used to redeem Labco's existing debt, pay for the
acquisition as well as
for premium and fees. The debt proceeds will be down-streamed by
way of
intercompany loans to Labco SA, the French holding company,
among others,
guaranteeing the notes. The final ratings are contingent upon
closing of the
acquisition and receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received by Fitch.
The IDR of 'B(EXP)' reflects Ephios' expected high funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted gross leverage of around 8.0x at closing of the
transaction, pro forma
for acquisitions already completed in 2015. We forecast that
this ratio will
remain above 6.5x at least until 2018, which we believe is no
longer
commensurate with an IDR of 'B+', as previously assigned to
Labco before the
buy-out. The 'B(EXP)' IDR is, however, supported by a business
risk profile that
is commensurate with a 'BB' category, along with Ephios' high
profitability and
positive free cash flow (FCF) generation. We also estimate
enhanced financial
flexibility derived from slightly improved coverage metrics,
assuming the
company refinances its legacy 8.5% senior secured notes at a
lower coupon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE IDR
Weak Financial Metrics
Following the cancellation of the IPO in May 2015, we considered
Labco's rating
headroom was low given the company's high financial leverage.
The proposed
capital structure backing the Cinven buy-out keeps the FFO
adjusted gross
leverage materially above 6.5x until 2018 under our forecasts,
which was one of
our guidelines for a negative action. We believe such high
leverage is more
commensurate with a low single 'B' IDR. However, such aggressive
financial
leverage is partly offset by our expectations of Ephios'
positive FCF and
improved FFO fixed charge cover towards 2.0x by 2018 (up from
forecast 1.6x in
2015), thereby supporting a 'B(EXP)' IDR and its Stable Outlook.
Subdued Organic Performance
Fitch expects the pricing environment to remain challenging in
Ephios' key
markets. Sustained reimbursement pressures by ultimate payers
such as
governments and insurance companies are likely to constrain
organic growth
prospects in the medium term. However, as volumes are resilient
to economic
cycles, underpinned by broadly favourable demographics and
socio-economic
factors, we expect large European players such as Ephios to
withstand the
negative impact of tariff pressure on their profitability
margins. This will be
achieved through economies of scale and operational efficiencies
generated
within regional and technical platforms.
Successful M&A Key to Deleveraging
Given the weak organic growth environment across France and
Iberia, Ephios'
continued ability to source and execute low-risk bolt-on
acquisitions of
laboratories at attractive multiples and extract planned
synergies is critical
to supporting mild deleveraging prospects and, as a result, the
ratings over the
long term. Absent such M&A, we expect higher organic growth to
come from the UK
and Italian businesses but consider their medium-term
contribution to the
group's EBITDA and impact on deleveraging as limited. Any large,
transformational M&A would be considered as event risk.
Leading Clinical Laboratory Services Group
Ephios is the largest clinical laboratory services company in
France for routine
tests and in Iberia for routine and specialty testing. It is
also a pan-European
player, with its presence in Belgium and Italy, and to a lesser
extent, the UK
and Switzerland. In our view, Ephios' earnings profile benefits
from this
geographical diversity as it reduces the group's exposure to
single healthcare
systems.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE INSTRUMENTS
Weak Creditor Protection
The proposed RCF and the senior secured notes will share the
same security
package, primarily comprising share pledges over Ephios Bondco
PLC, Ephios
France and Labco SA as well as over subsidiaries representing
around 61% of the
consolidated EBITDA as of end-March 2015. The RCF will, however,
only include a
single leverage covenant and the senior secured notes are
protected by
incurrence-based covenants, subject to permitted baskets.
Going Concern Distressed Valuation
We expect a going-concern restructuring to yield stronger
recoveries for
creditors than liquidation in a default scenario. We assume a
distressed sale of
the group as a whole at Ephios France or Labco SA level as a
liquidation of
individual labs could prove challenging given laboratory
ownership regulatory
constraints and clinical pathologists' pre-emptive rights in
France. Therefore,
we have valued the group on the basis of a 6.0x multiple applied
to an EBITDA
that is 20% below the last 12-month consolidated EBITDA as of
end-March 2015,
adjusted for acquisitions already completed and adding back UK
operations
start-up costs.
Above-average Recoveries for Noteholders
The expected ratings of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' for the planned senior
secured notes
reflect above-average recovery prospects for noteholders in a
default scenario
but also their contractual subordination to the new RCF and
certain other
obligations of non-guarantor subsidiaries up to EUR20m in the
debt waterfall. We
have also assigned the proposed RCF expected ratings of
'BB-(EXP)'/'RR2', with
'RR2' being the ceiling for the facility. This is due to the
French
jurisdiction, as we believe France is the group's "Centre of
Main Interest".
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
- Low to mid-single digit organic growth in key markets;
- Sustained EBITDA margin around 18.5%;
- Impact of launch of UK activities, strikes in France and
increase of VAT in
Spain on 2015 EBITDA and FFO margins;
- 8.5% senior secured notes due 2018 refinanced at a lower
coupon;
- Up to EUR40m of bolt-on acquisitions per year after 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Meaningful deleveraging such that FFO adjusted gross leverage
(pro forma for
acquisitions) falls to and remains below 6.5x, combined with FFO
fixed charge
cover above 1.8x on a sustained basis;
- Positive FCF as a proportion of sales sustainably in the high
single digits;
- More conservative financial policy reflected in lower M&A
spending, or
conservatively funded growth strategy by existing cash flows or
equity funds.
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively lead to a
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage (pro forma for acquisitions) above
8.0x on a
sustained basis;
- FFO fixed charge cover (pro forma for acquisitions) below 1.3x
on a sustained
basis;
- FCF margin falling to slightly positive territory while
maintaining a
debt-funded acquisition strategy;
- Large, debt-funded and margin-dilutive acquisitions, combined
with
profitability erosion in key markets, reflecting a more
challenging operating
environment.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
We expect Ephios' liquidity to be satisfactory. Under the new
capital structure,
Ephios will have access to a new RCF of EUR140m, which can be
used for general
corporate purposes as well as for bolt-on acquisitions. The
refinancing of the
existing debt would enable the group to extend its debt
maturities to 2022,
allowing the group and its new owners to focus on a successful
strategy
execution.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Ephios Bondco PLC
- IDR 'B'(EXP), Stable Outlook
- Super senior RCF 'BB-(EXP)'/'RR2'
- Senior secured notes 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3'
