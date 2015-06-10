(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 10 (Fitch)
Avon Products, Inc. (Avon) terminated its $1 billion senior
unsecured revolving
credit facility on June 5, 2015, replacing it with a $400
million senior secured
facility. Fitch Ratings had cited the company's declining
liquidity as part of
its rationale in the May 1, 2015 downgrade of the Issuer Default
Rating to 'BB-'
from 'BB'. Cash balances had been more than $1.1 billion from
2010 through 2013
and combined with the $1 billion revolver for a very healthy $2+
billion
liquidity buffer. At March 31, 2015 the company's liquidity was
$1.7 billion.
It is now $1.1 billion on a pro forma basis. Cash of almost
$670 million at the
end of March 2015 is still strong and should carry the company
through the near
term given Fitch's expectation for modestly negative free cash
flow.
The facility, with Avon International Operations, Inc. as
borrower, has a
limited recourse guarantee from Avon. Avon, the subsidiary
guarantor and the
borrower each provide assets to secure the revolver. The
guarantee by Avon is
capped at the value of the security it provides, hence the
limited recourse.
The security for the facility includes substantially all assets
of the borrower
and the subsidiary guarantor and certain assets of Avon, and
excludes collateral
to the extent it would trigger an obligation to secure Avon's
unsecured notes.
Covenants in the new secured credit agreement are accommodative
for a difficult
2015 but tighten thereafter. The leverage covenant starts at
4.5x beginning on
June 30, 2013, widens to 5.95x at Dec. 31, 2015, then begins
declining to 3.5x
over time. Based on flat debt of $2.6 billion, EBITDA would
have to decline
more than 50% to $470 million in 2015 from $970 million in 2014
to prompt a
covenant violation. This is not Fitch's expectation. The
interest coverage
ratio which is effective June 30, 2015 begins at 3.5x but
loosens to 2x at Dec.
31, 2015 before increasing to 3.5x over time. Restricted
payment limitations
are in place at a maximum of $120 million after 2015.
Additional restricted
payment amounts depend on liquidity levels as well as leverage
ratios.
