(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Jordan-based Arab Bank
PLC's (Arab Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-' and Viability
Rating (VR) at 'bbb-', and Arab Bank Australia Limited's (ABAL)
Long-term IDR at
'BBB-' and VR at 'bb+'. The Outlook on both IDRs is Negative. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND VRS
Arab Bank's IDRs are driven by its standalone strength as
indicated by its VR.
The ratings reflect the bank's geographic diversification, with
notable
operations (branches, subsidiaries and affiliates) in the Gulf
Cooperation
Council (GCC), North Africa and Europe. The bank's operations in
the GCC
countries and outside the MENA region, and its holding of liquid
assets mainly
in Europe (bank deposits along with some high-quality investment
securities),
enable the bank to be rated higher than its peers in Jordan.
The bank's geographic diversification, solid capitalisation,
conservative
overall risk appetite, stable funding profile, structure of its
network and
affiliates, and liquidity management policies help mitigate
risks to its credit
profile associated with its domicile. Arab Bank's IDRs are
linked to but not
capped by Fitch's view of Jordanian sovereign risk.
Fitch considers that some of the risks associated with parts of
the bank's
operations across the MENA region have lessened slightly, in
particular in 'Arab
Spring' countries. Asset quality is sound and has been stable
despite turbulence
in the region. Profitability is strengthening mainly because of
lower impairment
charges. Arab Bank has maintained its conservative lending
practices and
emphasis on maintaining high levels of liquidity. Nonetheless,
the operating
environment in Jordan remains difficult and given instability in
the region, is
unlikely to improve materially in the near term. In addition, we
take into
account the significant underlying risks of operating in weaker
MENA countries,
(eg, Egypt, Tunisia).
The ruling against Arab Bank in the US in September 2014, which
the bank is
planning to appeal, and the subsequent denied motion for a new
trial in April
2015, is a further example of banks' increasing exposure to
litigation and other
conduct risks. Uncertainty about the level of fines and
potential related
business restrictions is a significant current risk for banks
generally,
especially those with operations in higher-risk markets. Fitch
has not factored
any potential loss from this litigation into the ratings because
of uncertainty
regarding the final outcome. At this stage it is difficult to
assess potential
implications for Arab Bank, financial or reputational or
otherwise.
The Negative Outlook reflects some residual risks to Arab Bank's
credit profile
arising from its domicile, operations in higher risk MENA
markets, and
uncertainty about the level of fines and outcome of the
litigation. Fitch would
downgrade the ratings if any of these risks materially
increased.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
opinion that support
for Arab Bank from the Kingdom of Jordan, if required, is
possible, but given
Arab Bank's size, cannot be relied upon. The bank has several
core shareholders,
but it is difficult to assess their willingness and ability to
provide support
at all times.
ABAL's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that it is a
core subsidiary
of its parent, Arab Bank. In the agency's opinion, there is a
high likelihood of
support from Arab Bank reflecting its commitment to provide
support if needed in
light of the potential reputational risk for the wider group if
Arab Bank did
not support one of its subsidiaries. In addition, ABAL and Arab
Bank maintain a
close relationship, sharing the same brand name and strategy.
The group keeps a
very liquid balance sheet, and is well placed to provide
support, especially
given ABAL's small size relative to its parent. ABAL made up
just 2.2% of the
group's total assets at the financial year ending 31 December
2014 (end-2014).
ABAL's VR reflects its moderate company profile, improving asset
quality albeit
with significant levels of concentrations, and a funding and
liquidity profile
that is sound for its rating. Its VR also considers ABAL's weak
operating
profitability, which combined with risk-weighted asset growth
could increase the
pressure on capitalisation.
ABAL's moderate company profile reflects a limited franchise in
the Australian
banking market, product and customer concentrations, and a
higher susceptibility
to economic changes and competitive pressures. ABAL's weak
operating
profitability is likely to remain under pressure due to the
fierce competition
in Australia's mortgage market and a low interest rate
environment which could
challenge revenue growth in 2015. ABAL's weak profitability may
pressure ABAL's
capital ratios. ABAL's Fitch Core Capital of 15.0% at end-2014
was strong
relative to peers but has fallen from 16.6% in 2013. However,
Fitch expects
ABAL's parent to provide capital, if needed.
ABAL has a high level of single name and industry concentration
risks in its
credit exposures, which could make the bank more susceptible to
larger credit
losses relative to domestic peers. Fitch expects further asset
quality
improvements following implementation of tighter risk controls
although the rate
of decline of impaired loans may slow. Asset quality is still
weak relative to
peers although lower impairment charges should support
profitability.
ABAL's funding and liquidity profile is likely to remain sound
for its rating in
2015. Fitch expects the bank's loan book to be fully funded by
customer
deposits. Single name concentrations within the bank's deposits
are a result of
its niche business model and small size. However, a very liquid
balance sheet
mitigates some of the risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND VRS
An adverse change in Fitch's assessment of Arab Bank's ability
to offset
sovereign-related risks (eg banking sector intervention risk or
transfer and
convertibility risk) or an increase in economic and political
risks in the
broader MENA region could also result in downward pressure on
the bank's IDRs.
In addition, a change in the bank's allocation of assets leading
to an increase
in its exposure to weaker, lower-rated, sovereigns relative to
equity would also
be negative for the ratings.
The bank's ratings are sensitive to the final outcome of the
on-going litigation
in the US. Should the final outcome be negative for the bank,
and should the
financial cost of a potential settlement or penalty have a
material negative
impact on the bank's capitalisation or should the litigation
negatively affect
the franchise and reputation of the bank, the ratings could be
downgraded.
Conversely, we could revise the Outlook to Stable if there is
more clarity
regarding the final outcome of the litigation and Fitch
concludes that bank is
able to absorb its potential negative implications with no
material negative
impact on its capital position or franchise.
As Fitch does not factor in any support from the Jordanian
sovereign, the
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are at their lowest
levels. Fitch
considers these factors are unlikely to change.
ABAL's IDRs would be downgraded if Arab Bank's IDRs were
downgraded, or if there
were a change in Fitch's view of ABAL's role as a core
subsidiary of Arab Bank.
ABAL's VR is also sensitive to an assessment of the ordinary
support of its
parent if Arab Bank were to be downgraded. A weakening in ABAL's
capitalisation
could result in a downgrade of the VR. Capital ratios appear
solid but need to
be viewed in the context of ABAL's substantial concentration
risks, balance
sheet growth and lack of operating profit generation. A
significant
deterioration in ABAL's funding and liquidity profile could also
lead to
negative rating action. An improvement in franchise and business
diversity
without a substantial negative impact on risk appetite and asset
quality would
have a positive impact on ABAL's VR although Fitch believes this
is unlikely
over the rating horizon.
The rating actions are as follows:
Arab Bank PLC:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Arab Bank Australia Limited:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Arab Bank PLC)
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 and 1806
Media City, PO Box 502030, Dubai
Primary Analyst (Arab Bank Australia Limited)
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst (Arab Bank PLC)
Zeinab Abdalla
Analyst
+971 4 424 1210
Secondary Analyst (Arab Bank Australia Limited)
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
