(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on France's unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds have
also been affirmed at 'AA'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflect the following
factors:
France's ratings balance a wealthy and diversified economy,
track record of
relative macro-financial stability, moderate levels of household
debt and strong
and effective civil and social institutions with a high general
government
debt/GDP and fiscal deficit.
The budget deficit is high relative to peers and will decline
only gradually. In
March 2015 the European Council recommended to France that it
correct the
country's excessive fiscal deficit (defined as above 3% of GDP)
by 2017. The
initial deadline was 2012 when the Council opened the Excessive
Deficit
Procedure (EDP) in April 2009. It was first postponed by the
Council to 2013 in
December 2009, then to 2015 in June 2013.
The government's new deficit target of 2.7% by 2017 (revised
from 2.9% in the
2015 budget) represents a moderate pace of fiscal consolidation,
with the fiscal
deficit better than expected at 4% of GDP in 2014 (compared with
4.4% in the
2015 budget) and recent better than expected economic
performance. The
government's fiscal effort, as measured by the change in the
structural balance,
is lower than the effort recommended by the European Council in
March but with a
realistic forecast for a headline deficit below 3% of GDP by
2017, Fitch does
not expect this to trigger any further action by the EU on
France under the EDP.
Fitch previously expected the fiscal deficit to be slightly
above 3% in 2017.
The economy has recently performed better than expected and the
risks to the
outlook are more balanced as euro weakness and lower oil prices
provide some
boost. Fitch has revised up near-term growth prospects for
France on 1Q15 GDP
data from INSEE, which showed the economy expanded by 0.6% from
4Q14 - the
fastest pace since 2Q13. For 2015, the agency now expects GDP to
expand by
around 1.2% (revised up from 0.8% previously) and 1.5% in 2016
(up from 1.2%
previously). Fitch does not expect the economic recovery will be
strong enough
to make a significant dent in France's high unemployment rate.
We expect the
labour market will remain a drag on the recovery. The jobless
rate averaged
around 10.3% in 2014 according to Eurostat and Fitch expects it
to remain
broadly unchanged this year.
The lower budget deficits and better growth performance in the
near term means
Fitch now expects the public debt to GDP ratio to peak at 97% of
GDP in 2016
(previously 99.4% in 2017) after which it should be on a
declining path. The
ratio remains more than double the 'AA' median of 36%, limiting
the fiscal scope
to deal with shocks. Fitch expects government indebtedness to
remain high in the
medium term.
Uncertainty remains over France's long-term economic growth
potential. The
government has already started implementing a programme of
structural reforms
and stated its intention to continue on this path, including
territorial reform
and the 'Macron' law on growth, economic activity and equal
opportunities.
However, the quantitative impact of the reform programme is
uncertain, and in
Fitch's view does not appear sufficient to reverse the adverse
trends in
long-term growth and competitiveness. Although the 'Macron Law'
is wide, it does
not seem to us particularly deep. Fitch has maintained its
long-term potential
growth estimate at 1.5%.
Fitch judges financing risk to be low, reflecting an average
debt maturity of
seven years, low borrowing costs and strong financing
flexibility. Government
debt is entirely euro-denominated.
While the current account balance has generally been on a
deteriorating trend
for most of the past 20 years, partly due to France's loss of
export market
share, the deficit is moderate at 1% of GDP in 2014 and has
stabilised more
recently. Fitch projects the deficit to remain around this
level. However,
France's net external debt is significantly higher than most
rating peers at 31%
of GDP at the end of 2014
There is low risk from contingent liabilities. In recent years,
the financial
sector has been cleaning up its balance sheets, strengthening
funding,
liquidity, capital and leverage. The risks from the eurozone
crisis management
mechanism including the EFSF and ESM have also eased owing to
the actions of the
ECB and the on-going gradual economic recovery of the single
currency area.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Weaker public finances reducing confidence that public debt
will be placed on
a downward trajectory.
- Deterioration in competitiveness and weaker medium-term growth
prospects.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
- Sustained lower budget deficits, leading to a track record of
a decline in the
public debt to GDP ratio from its peak.
- A stronger recovery of the French economy and greater
confidence in
medium-term growth prospects particularly if supported by the
implementation of
effective structural reforms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 0.7%
of GDP over the next 10 years, trend real GDP growth averaging
1.6%, an average
effective interest rate of 2.5% and GDP deflator of 1.5%. On the
basis of these
assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at 96.9% in 2016,
before declining
to 83.6% by 2023.
Fitch's base case is that Greece (CCC) will remain a member of
the eurozone,
though it recognises that 'Grexit' is a material risk. Although
a Greek exit
would represent a significant shock to the eurozone that could
spark a bout of
financial market volatility and dent confidence, Fitch does not
believe it would
precipitate a systemic crisis like that seen in 2012, or another
country's rapid
exit (see 'Grexit Still Possible; Systemic Crisis Unlikely'
dated 6 March 2015
at www.fitchratings.com).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Enam Ahmed
Director
+44 20 3530 1624
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986348">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.