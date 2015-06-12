(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Gala Coral
Group Limited's
(GCG) Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B'. Fitch has also upgraded GCG's subsidiary,
Gala Group
Finance plc's senior secured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-' and their
Recovery Rating
to 'RR1'/96%' from 'RR2'. The agency has simultaneously affirmed
Gala Electric
Casinos plc's senior notes at 'CCC+' with a Recovery Rating of
'RR6'/0%'.
The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects the improved
rating headroom
following a good operating profile in financial year to
September 2014 (FY14),
primarily driven by improved online and bingo operating profits
despite the
highly competitive market, and the growing Italian business,
which we believe
will be sustainable. It also reflects our view that the group's
business
strategy is taking effect. Fitch expects the combination of
positive free cash
flow (FCF) in 2015 and repayment of propco debt to provide
additional financial
flexibility in FY15 and beyond.
The 'B' IDR continues to reflect the group's focus on clearly
defined business
streams. This is offset by the challenging UK gaming environment
with strong
betting shop and online competition and increasing taxation,
regulations and
social responsibility requirements, as well as its high leverage
which increases
the financial risk profile. However, with the election of the
new UK government,
we expect a more stable approach to UK gaming taxation in the
next two years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Rating Headroom
The Stable Outlook reflects the improved rating headroom in FY14
and expected
for FY15, thanks to turnaround efforts, a strengthening in
online operations and
the growing Italian business in FY14. Fitch expects positive FCF
in FY15, the
repayment of property company debt and net disposals of GBP23m
in FY14 to
provide additional financial flexibility in FY15. This should
further improve in
FY16 as rising profits from online and bingo generate additional
positive cash
flow, assuming a more stable tax environment.
Improved Online and Eurobet Trading
Improved Eurobet Italian and online trading allowed EBITDA and
the EBITDA margin
in FY14 to increase year on year. 1H15 results confirmed the
positive trend with
group EBITDA rising 10%, on the back of rising online profits
(+12% above 1H14).
At Coral.co.uk there was strong growth with active players 70%
ahead of FY13,
driven by successful marketing programmes and a high level of
Coral Connect
multi-channel sign ups. This demonstrates that management's
re-launch plan,
begun in 2010, is taking effect.
Competitive Market for Coral
We expect the UK retail environment to remain tough in 2015,
although there may
be a little respite as competing groups begin to close
underperforming stores.
Coral UK Retail's FY14 performance was held back by adverse
football results
resulting in lower gross wins in the UK, and higher operating
costs (divisional
EBITDA down by 4% on a like-for-like basis), including estate
development. This
was despite higher machine wins of GBP361m, up 6% and in line
with competitors.
Leverage Reduced
Fitch expects FY15 FCF generation, repayment of propco debt and
slightly lower
capex should lead to a further funds from operations (FFO) gross
adjusted
leverage reduction, to around 5.6x at FYE15 (from 7.0x FYE14).
Gala Coral had a
strong cash position, with over GBP200m of readily available
cash deposits as at
end 1H15.
Bingo Business Stabilising
We expect bingo to improve its operating profit in 2015 as the
effects of the
reduction in bingo duty come through, while online should
continue to perform
well. Thanks to a 1% increase in admissions due to the "price
smash" sales
promotion and lower operating costs (8% lower than FY13) from
more efficient
staffing, FY14 EBITDA rose 30% to GBP32.9m. This was due to the
reduction in
bingo duty by 10% and despite the price promotion reducing
spending per head
(negative 3% in FY14). We believe bingo will be a more stable
profit contributor
to the overall group relative to FY12-FY14.
Property-Company Debt Repaid
GCG's GBP335m 2005 Propco Three Ltd (PTL) debt due in April 2014
was not repaid
and had been in default. This debt was ring-fenced from other
group debt, had
not triggered a cross-default of GCG's other debt and did not
affect the
operating company's ability to occupy the properties. All PTL's
freehold and
long-leased bingo and casino properties have now been sold and
the proceeds used
to repay most of PTL's debt, the remainder of which has been
extinguished via a
creditors' voluntary liquidation. Fitch views this and the
completed liquidation
of PTL as positive for the ratings and has taken this into
account when revising
the Outlook. We estimate it should reduce FFO lease-adjusted net
leverage by
0.5x-0.6x in the next three years.
Enhanced Recovery Prospects for Senior Secured Creditors
The upgrade of Gala Group Finance plc's senior secured notes to
'BB'/'RR1'/96%
is due to the enhanced recovery prospects based on the improved
EBITDA generated
in 2014, based primarily on higher online, Eurobet and bingo
operating profits.
We consider that the distressed valuation of the company would
be maximised in a
going concern scenario, as the business is relatively
asset-light. In addition,
we believe that should Gala Coral default, this would not be the
result of a
broken business model, but rather due to a materially adverse
regulatory change
or unmanageable financial leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings remain constrained by the competitive UK betting
shop and online
environment and relatively high taxation regime. However, future
developments
that could lead to positive rating action include:
-Continued improvement in UK retail, bingo and online operations
leading to the
EBITDA margin rising to 22% on a sustained basis.
-FFO fixed charge cover rising above 2.5x on a sustained basis.
-Net lease adjusted FFO-based leverage < 4.5x and gross lease
adjusted FFO-based
leverage < 5.0x on a sustained basis.
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
-EBITDA falling below 18% on a sustainable basis (Below 16%
where Bingo is sold)
resulting from increased competition or additional operational
weaknesses.
-FCF shrinking close to zero due to weaker operating performance
or unexpected
cash outflows.
-Net lease adjusted FFO-based leverage > 6.5x and Gross lease
adjusted FFO-based
leverage > 7.0x on a sustained basis
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-UK Retail: Machine gross wins improve in 2015, over-the-counter
grows more
modestly due to intense competitive pressure and lack of
football World Cup in
2015.
-Eurobet Retail: The issue of new licences in 2014 in Italy,
combined with the
establishment of virtual betting should lead to slightly higher
operating
profits in 2015.
-Online: We assume online operating profits fall in 2015 due to
the new point of
consumption (POC) tax, despite new gaming products.
-Gala Retail (Bingo): The strong growth in EBITDA in 2015 will
be due to the
full year effect of the bingo duty reduction and head office
cost savings.
-Capex: We have assumed capex broadly in line with management's
assumptions.
Capex should rise moderately in 2015 and 2016.
-Propco Debt: With the liquidation of the propco, the related
debt amount has
been eliminated.
