(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 18 (Fitch) In a new special report, Fitch Ratings
reviews the
recent meaningful expansion by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK)
into the U.S.
commercial lines insurance market. BRK is well known as one of
the largest
property/casualty insurers in the U.S. with operating franchises
in reinsurance
written through National Indemnity Company and General
Reinsurance Corporation,
and private passenger automobile insurance written through GEICO
Corporation.
BRK has also quietly expanded to become the 10th largest U.S.
commercial lines
insurer based on 2014 direct premium volume. Fitch's report
explores the source
of BRK's premium growth, recent underwriting experience of new
business, and the
sustainability and credit implications of this growth.
Business expansion over the past five years has been significant
with commercial
lines direct premium expanding by 125% to $5.6 billion through
organic growth
and targeted acquisitions. Workers compensation insurance has
been a key driver
of this growth and BRK is now the seventh largest U.S. writer
based on 2014
direct written premiums.
BRK's commercial lines operations include several separate and
distinct
underwriting platforms. The Berkshire Hathaway Homestate
Companies segment
experienced the most significant recent growth, evolving from a
regional
organization that offers various coverages to smaller businesses
into a
nationwide organization that wrote over $1 billion in direct
premiums in 2014.
Diverse commercial business segments and substantial capital
resources position
BRK for further market share growth that could marginalize
smaller commercial
lines underwriters that have less favorable market position. The
2013 formation
of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) created a
vehicle for further
commercial lines expansion adding underwriting capability in a
number of product
lines, including: excess and surplus (E&S) lines, commercial
property and
professional liability insurance.
BRK's commercial lines' underwriting results have consistently
outperformed the
property/casualty industry and most peers and loss reserve
experience is
historically favorable. Maintaining underwriting profitability
with a greatly
expanded premium base in a competitive market environment may
provide future
challenges.
Contact:
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Commercial Lines Insurance -- Berkshire Hathaway (A Growing
Presence in Multiple
Segments)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.