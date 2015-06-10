(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE: HCC) ratings on Rating Watch Negative, including its 'A+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'AA' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for HCC's operating subsidiaries. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rating action follows the announcement today that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (Tokio Marine; 'A+' IFS) and HCC have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Tokio Marine will purchase all outstanding shares of HCC for $7.5 billion, or approximately a 38% premium to yesterday's closing stock price for HCC, in an all-cash transaction. The close is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2015, subject to regulatory and HCC shareholder approvals. This transaction further diversifies Tokio Marine's non-Japan-generated premiums to approximately 38% of premiums derived outside of Japan on a pro forma basis. Past U.S.-based specialty insurers acquired by Tokio Marine include Delphi Financial Group, Inc. and Philadelphia Consolidated Holding Corp. The Rating Watch Negative reflects that HCC's ratings can be constrained by Tokio Marine's lower ratings, which are also affected by the Japanese sovereign rating of 'A'. Resolution of the Rating Watch is anticipated to coincide with the closing of the transaction, and will consider how HCC fits within the management and corporate structure of Tokio Marine, future operating strategies and profit expectations for HCC, and any changes in capital management targets going forward. The review will also include an assessment of Tokio Marine's plans to utilize capital distributions from U.S. insurance operations' to meet holding company obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch notes that if the acquisition occurs, HCC ratings could be lowered by one to two notches as Tokio Marine's ratings are lower and constrained by the sovereign rating of Japan. Should this acquisition fail to materialize Fitch would likely affirm HCC ratings. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative: HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating at 'A+'; --$300 million 6.3% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'A'. American Contractors Indemnity Company Avemco Insurance Company HCC Life Insurance Company HCC Specialty Insurance Company Houston Casualty Company U.S. Specialty Insurance Company United States Surety Company --IFS ratings at 'AA'. Contact: Primary Analyst Gerald Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke, CFA, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.