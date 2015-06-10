(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed HCC Insurance
Holdings, Inc.'s
(NYSE: HCC) ratings on Rating Watch Negative, including its 'A+'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and 'AA' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings
for HCC's
operating subsidiaries. A complete list of ratings follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action follows the announcement today that Tokio
Marine Holdings,
Inc. (Tokio Marine; 'A+' IFS) and HCC have entered into a
definitive agreement
whereby Tokio Marine will purchase all outstanding shares of HCC
for $7.5
billion, or approximately a 38% premium to yesterday's closing
stock price for
HCC, in an all-cash transaction. The close is expected to occur
in the fourth
quarter of 2015, subject to regulatory and HCC shareholder
approvals.
This transaction further diversifies Tokio Marine's
non-Japan-generated premiums
to approximately 38% of premiums derived outside of Japan on a
pro forma basis.
Past U.S.-based specialty insurers acquired by Tokio Marine
include Delphi
Financial Group, Inc. and Philadelphia Consolidated Holding
Corp.
The Rating Watch Negative reflects that HCC's ratings can be
constrained by
Tokio Marine's lower ratings, which are also affected by the
Japanese sovereign
rating of 'A'. Resolution of the Rating Watch is anticipated to
coincide with
the closing of the transaction, and will consider how HCC fits
within the
management and corporate structure of Tokio Marine, future
operating strategies
and profit expectations for HCC, and any changes in capital
management targets
going forward. The review will also include an assessment of
Tokio Marine's
plans to utilize capital distributions from U.S. insurance
operations' to meet
holding company obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch notes that if the acquisition occurs, HCC ratings could be
lowered by one
to two notches as Tokio Marine's ratings are lower and
constrained by the
sovereign rating of Japan. Should this acquisition fail to
materialize Fitch
would likely affirm HCC ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating at 'A+';
--$300 million 6.3% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'A'.
American Contractors Indemnity Company
Avemco Insurance Company
HCC Life Insurance Company
HCC Specialty Insurance Company
Houston Casualty Company
U.S. Specialty Insurance Company
United States Surety Company
--IFS ratings at 'AA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CFA, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.