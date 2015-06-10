(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 10 (Fitch) The breakneck pace of merger and
acquisition (M&A)
activity continues to increase the risk that US companies will
overleverage
balance sheets and/or miscalculate synergy prospects, according
to Fitch
Ratings. While M&A activity in 2014 supported Fitch's rated
portfolio, the risk
of M&A-driven downgrades is heightened.
In some cases consolidation has led to stronger competitive
positions (including
operating synergies) while in others it has been a driver of top
line growth for
industries facing secular challenges and difficulty in growing
revenues
organically. Nevertheless, the rapid pace of transactions over
the past couple
of years increases the risks mentioned above. Mis-execution
makes it difficult
for companies to de-lever within a reasonable time frame and
instead may lead to
a more permanent change to financial policy as it relates to
leverage and
commitment to current credit ratings.
M&A remains an event risk and we expect consolidation will
continue as cheap
cost of capital from historically low interest rates combined
with rapidly
changing industry competitive and operating dynamics continues
to spur activity
across a wide scope of corporate sectors.
U.S. mergers & acquisitions activity in May was $245.2 billion,
surpassing the
previous record of $225.8 billion recorded in May 2007,
according to Dealogic.
Sectors with recent large M&A transactions over the past couple
of years include
telecommunications/cable, healthcare, technology, and energy.
For some sectors like utilities, energy, and healthcare, M&A is
a key near-term
credit risk given the active consolidation within the sectors
and, for some
issuers, the limited headroom in ratings due to previous
acquisition activity.
For utilities, increased use of debt in acquisition financing
and rising
transaction multiples is a near-term credit risk.
M&A activity within the energy and healthcare sectors
contributed to one-half of
the corporate downgrades in 2014. More recently, we downgraded
Wisconsin Energy
Corp by one notch on June 2 to 'BBB+' from 'A' with the
expectation that the
company will issue $1.5 billion of senior bonds to finance the
acquisition of
Integrys. The increases in parent-level debt and integration
risks outweigh the
benefits of regulatory diversification and higher cash flow
projections. We
placed Teva on Rating Watch Negative on April 22 following its
unsolicited bid
to buy Mylan as the proposed 50% cash and 50% stock funding will
require
significant new borrowings.
In contrast, three recent M&A transactions in the telecoms and
technology
sectors were neutral or positive for ratings. Charter
Communications' and Time
Warner Cable's merger agreement last week is positive for
Charter as it will
strengthen its overall leverage and credit profile despite
elevated integration
risks since it also has the Bright House acquisition to
integrate. Charter's
'BB-' ratings remains on Rating Watch Positive on the back of
the deal.
Intel Corporation's June 1announcement it will acquire Altera
Corporation for
$16.7 billion is neutral for its 'A+' rating. While there are
expectations for
significant incremental debt issuance to fund the acquisition,
the operating
profile will remain strong and credit protection measures are
solid for the
rating. Avago Technologies' acquisition of rival chip maker
Broadcom Corp.
should modestly strengthen Avago's operating profile with
increased scale and
diversification. We affirmed Avago's IDR at 'BB+'.
Charter and Avago are both in the leveraged finance sector. We
noted a
significant shift in the use of proceeds toward M&A activity in
this space in
the second half of 2014, although it did remain restrained
compared with the
market peak in 2007. Fitch expects a mix of uses of proceeds to
maintain its
orientation toward acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and capex in
2015 and 2016.
