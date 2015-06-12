(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 11 June 2015: Fitch Ratings has downgraded Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) Limited's class B, C, D and E notes to 'D' from 'C' and has as a result withdrawn their ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Following the recent acquisition of NHP, the borrower in the transaction, by Formation Capital (in partnership with Safanad and Court Cavendish), the final recovery determination transferred to the issuer's collection account amounted to GBP459.4m, only marginally higher by 0.4% than expected in November 2014. This amount is insufficient for the class B, C, D and E notes to recover any amounts of cash. The unrated class A notes suffered a loss of 9.6% of its original amount of debt outstanding. Fitch had previously downgraded the class B, C, D and E notes to 'C' from 'CC' as default was inevitable, but that this outcome was being only withheld as a result of the delays caused by the disputes between notably the swap providers and the class A noteholders with regard to the allocation of funds at issuer level. As per the regulatory information services (RIS) notification published on 21 May 2015, Fitch understands that the parties involved have reached a settlement and the total application of funds was effectively completed, thereby leading to a default of the notes. RATING SENSITIVITIES N/A SUMMARY OF CREDIT Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) was a securitisation of 275 nursing homes owned by NHP, which are let on long leases to third-party operators active in the UK healthcare sector (in particular HC-One, a subsidiary of the borrower group, which accounts for around 85% of the estate). Contact: Primary Analyst Julian Dupont Director +44 20 3530 1138 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Stefan Baatz Senior Director +44 20 3530 1134 Committee Chairperson Olivier Delfour Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 21 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Loans in EMEA (pub. 10 Jun 2014) here Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations (pub. 22 Jul 2014) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=986275">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.