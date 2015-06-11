(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Tokio Marine &
Nichido Fire
Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF; Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating A+/Stable)
proposed acquisition of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC; its
core insurance
operating companies' IFS Ratings AA/Rating Watch Negative) is
positive for the
credit profile of the Japanese company.
TMNF is a core company of Tokio Marine Holding, Inc (TMHD),
which said on 10
June 2015 that it planned to acquire the US-based HCC. The cost
of the
acquisition - expected to be about JPY940bn - is manageable
compared with TMHD's
net assets of JPY3.61trn, shareholders' equity of JPY1.50trn,
and cash and
equivalents of JPY1.00trn at end-March 2015.
Fitch expects the deal to be positive for the Tokio Marine
Group's credit
profile over the medium term, given both HCC's extensive
franchise in the US
non-life and life insurance markets, and its solid underwriting
expertise and
strong capitalisation.
HCC, which specialises in areas with limited exposure to natural
catastrophes,
such as professional liability, accident/health and
surety/credit, will help
TMHD to diversify its risk profile and raise overseas earnings
as a share of the
Japanese group's revenue. HCC's operations will also have a
small overlap with
TMHD's existing US non-life insurance subsidiaries, Philadelphia
Consolidated
Holdings Corp. (Philadelphia) and Delphi Financial Group, Inc.
(DFG), while some
synergies can be expected.
The acquisition should enhance Tokio Marine Group's global
diversification by
increasing overseas insurance premiums and business unit profits
to about 38%
and 46% respectively of the group's total in the financial year
ending March
2016 (FYE16) compared to about 32% and 38% (pre-acquisition
basis) according to
TMHD's estimate. Negative impact on TMHD in terms of capital
adequacy and
leverage is likely to be limited.
TMNF's IFS Rating was downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-' on 28 April
2015, after
Fitch downgraded Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR to 'A'.
Fitch allows the
company's rating to be above that of the sovereign by up to one
notch, because
TMHD's sizeable international diversification counterbalances
its large holdings
of Japanese government debt. Without the constraint from Japan's
sovereign
rating, Fitch assesses TMNF's IFS Rating to be in the 'AA'
category.
The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the
receipt of
regulatory approval in Japan, the US and other regions.
