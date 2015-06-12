(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Iceland's announced strategy for the
removal of capital
controls is positive for the country's credit profile, Fitch
Ratings says. The
impact on Iceland's sovereign rating (BBB/Positive) will depend
on the effective
implementation of the strategy over the months ahead, in a
context of monetary
and exchange rate stability.
Capital controls were introduced in November 2008, following the
collapse of
Iceland's major banks. The presence of capital controls weighs
on Iceland's
credit profile. At the same time, the Icelandic authorities have
been adamant
that the removal of capital controls is contingent on avoiding
excessive balance
of payments pressures arising from the currency mismatch between
domestic claims
and assets of the failed bank estates (LBI, Kaupthing, and
Glitnir) and the
unwinding of 'locked-in' ISK assets owned by non-residents.
The strategy announced by Iceland's Ministry of Finance and
Economic Affairs on
Monday appears to take account of these pressures. The estates
of the failed
banks have a six-month window to propose a composition agreement
consistent with
a series of 'stability conditions' set by the ministerial Task
Force on capital
account liberalisation. Composition agreements would pave the
way for payments
to creditors outside Iceland. If the bank estates and the
authorities do not
reach a composition agreement, the former will be subject to a
one-off 39%
'stability tax' on their assets at year-end.
Early indications suggest, however, that all three estates will
abide by the
stability conditions and seek a composition agreement.
A second plank of the authorities' strategy is the intention to
unwind the
controls on remaining non-resident ISK assets. Holders of ISK
assets will be
able to obtain FX at a premium through a currency auction,
invest in government
bonds, or lock in their investment for the long term.
The process of capital control liberalisation - even if the
strategy is well
thought out - inevitably carries some risks. Sudden and large
capital outflows
may lead to short-term uncertainty and exchange rate volatility,
putting
pressure on import prices, and the balance of payments. Over the
past six years,
Icelandic firms and pension funds have had very limited
opportunities to invest
abroad. A sudden portfolio shift by Icelandic pension funds, for
example, could
also put downward pressure on the exchange rate. That said, the
Icelandic
authorities have in the past indicated that limits on foreign
investment by
domestic investors would probably form part of the post-controls
landscape.
At the same time, the removal of controls would improve the
business
environment. Moreover, composition agreements with the failed
bank estates would
dramatically improve Iceland's external metrics, as a sizeable
share of the
country's external liabilities would drop out of estimates of
the Net
International Investment Position.
Also, the implementation of the strategy - either through
compositions or the
stability tax - would substantially improve the government's
fiscal position.
The Ministry of Finance has indicated that revenues from the
stability tax may
amount to around a third of GDP, and more importantly, that the
windfalls from
the resolution of the old banks would be used to pay down debt.
We revised the Outlook on Iceland's 'BBB' sovereign rating to
Positive from
Stable in January. The revision was partly driven by the
agreement to extend
maturities on bonds issued to failed bank creditors which will
cut Iceland's
private foreign-debt service burden over the next three years.
This week's announcements confirm our view that the bond
renegotiation and
associated capital control exemptions were important steps in
the removal of the
capital controls, which heralded further measures in 2015-2016.
Our assessment
of their likely impact will form part of our next scheduled
sovereign review,
due on 24 July.
Contact:
Alex Muscatelli
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.