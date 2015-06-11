(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 11 (Fitch) HSBC Holdings plc's (HSBC or HSBC
Group) plan to sell
its Brazilian banking operations (HSBC Brazil) is likely to
attract a large
private bank buyer already operating in the country, says Fitch
Ratings. But we
do not expect the sale to meaningfully affect the competitive
landscape of the
financial sector in Brazil because of HSBC Brazil's modest
market share.
Fitch believes Brazil's top three private banks -- Bradesco,
Santander Brasil or
Itau -- are among the most likely banks to acquire HSBC Brazil.
They are well
established in a diverse number of products, including asset
management, and can
benefit from HSBC Brazil's retail and commercial franchise. The
top three
private banks, similar to HSBC Brazil, win and retain retail
banking customers
not only though checking accounts and lending, but also through
investment
business. Their product suites for commercial customers are also
more developed
than smaller domestic private banks.
In Fitch's view, foreign players likely will have limited
appetite for HSBC's
Brazilian operations. The concentrated profile of the Brazilian
banking
industry, the dominant competitive position held by the top five
largest banks
operating in the country, and the deteriorating economic and
operating
environment make the business less attractive for overseas
banks. Regional
players from Chile, Mexico, Peru or Colombia may lack the size
to consider this
acquisition opportunity. The recent economic downturn and higher
capital
requirements under Basel III are likely to weigh on the
valuation of any deal.
Additionally, competition rules would need to be assessed and
regulatory
approval obtained.
HSBC Brazil is the sixth-largest commercial bank in Brazil, but
holds only 3% of
system deposits. It is a distant competitor to the top two
government-sponsored
banks and the top three private banks, lagging in overall size
and product
diversification.
As the seventh-largest asset manager in the country, HSBC Brazil
has a 3.4%
market share. Brazil's asset management sector is also
concentrated among the
top five largest managers, which collectively hold nearly
two-thirds (63%) of
the country's assets under management.
A winning bidder among Itau, Bradesco or Santander Brasil would
only modestly
increase the concentration in the Brazilian banking and asset
management
industries, not raising systemic credit risks, in our view. We
do not see
competitive dynamics in the local market changing. HSBC would
retain a presence
in Brazil to support larger corporates' international
activities.
HSBC Holding's Tuesday announcement to further streamline its
global businesses
is an effort to redeploy capital into higher-returning
businesses. It aims to
achieve USD4.5-USD5.0 billion in cost savings and boost ROE to
above 10% on a
consolidated level by year-end 2017.
