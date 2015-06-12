(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ocean Spray
Cranberries,
Inc.'s (Ocean Spray) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Market Position
Ocean Spray's credit ratings reflect its dominant share in the
shelf stable
cranberry juice and dried cranberry segments. Importantly, Ocean
Spray's strong
focus on innovation in their beverage and snack portfolio
mitigates in part a
relatively narrow product line that is mainly dependent on a
single fruit. Ocean
Spray's market position with its premium, highly-recognizable
brand has
generated a good level of consistent profitability for a
consumer goods company.
Consequently, Ocean Spray has not experienced the market share
and volume
erosion that has occurred in the shelf stable juice segment
during the past
several years due to competition, shift in consumer preferences
and
consolidation within the supermarket chains. Nevertheless,
larger,
well-capitalized beverage companies remain a significant threat
given their
resources and a wider variety of alternative beverage options.
Market Leadership, Brand Equity
Ocean Spray is a marketing cooperative that is wholly owned by
approximately 800
cranberry and 40 grapefruit growers. Approximately 60% of the
world-wide
cranberry crop is received, processed, and marketed through
Ocean Spray
resulting in approximately $1.7 billion in net sales. Ocean
Spray also has a
material presence in the grapefruit industry. The cooperative
provides a stable
organizational structure for cranberry grower-owners that
greatly supports Ocean
Spray's marketing/advertising, new product
development/innovation and demand
planning. Consequently, Ocean Spray has generated material
profitable returns
for its grower-owners during the past several years.
Innovation Key
Ocean Spray will need to continue leveraging innovation efforts
into successful
new products and categories to stem on-going competitive
intrusions and create
new growth avenues to help mitigate operating challenges with
supply-demand
imbalances. As part of these efforts, Ocean Spray must also
address public
concerns over high sugar content in its products through public
relations
campaigns and adaptation of their product portfolio.
As such, PACT cranberry extract water is Ocean Spray's new
cranberry extract
water, an important innovation that targets consumers seeking
healthier
beverages that are fresh, natural, flavorful and minimally
processed. PACT
cranberry extract water which has a low sugar content and
contains the health
promoting elements inside the cranberry, will be distributed
nationally by
PepsiCo, Inc. Ocean Spray will also likely leverage PACT
cranberry extract water
development into other beverage products to improve health and
wellness
function.
Financial Flexibility Limited
Ocean Spray's financial flexibility is currently a factor that
constrains the
ratings. Ocean Spray's cooperative status results in high cash
patronage
payments of its profits to its grower-owners leaving the company
significantly
more reliant on external sources of liquidity particularly in
times of high
investment periods. In addition, the high member cash payments
hinder the
company's ability to deleverage following increases in debt. As
such, Ocean
Spray's narrow product focus and high cash patronage payments
are major elements
in limiting the IDR to the 'BBB' category. Fitch believes Ocean
Spray needs to
demonstrate a track record for reducing debt, increasing the
level of growers'
equity and maintaining sufficient external access for liquidity
to ensure
appropriate flexibility.
Increased Leverage Expected
Estimated leverage at the end of the second fiscal quarter 2015
was 3.0x, flat
to the end of fiscal 2014. Fitch expects Ocean Spray's leverage
will increase
moderately higher to an estimated 3.4x at the end of fiscal
2015. This is due to
several factors including the delayed benefit from restructuring
pool payments
and pool year advances. In fiscal 2016, the expectation is for
Ocean Spray to
generate excess discretionary cash flow that would reduce
leverage to the low 3x
range.
Ocean Spray has minimal off-balance sheet lease obligations as
the company owns
the majority of its facilities and most lease obligations
typically relate to
office and industrial equipment. Ocean Spray's upcoming
maturities during fiscal
2015 and fiscal 2016 should be relatively modest following the
refinancing of
term notes due in fiscal 2016.
Equity Treatment Considerations
Fitch gives Ocean Spray's subordinated debt and preferred stock
each 50% equity
treatment based on methodology outlined in Fitch's hybrid debt
criteria report.
Key attributes for both instruments include the ability to defer
coupon payments
for up to five years. Other factors that support 50% equity
treatment include
the cumulative nature of the preferred stock dividend and for
the subordinated
debt, no cross default or cross acceleration triggers are
present in the event
of default on Ocean Spray's senior debt.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Modest revenue decline assumed for fiscal 2015. In fiscal
2016, Fitch expects
Ocean Spray will increase revenue in the low single digits;
--Cranberry COGS adjustment in the midsingle digit of revenue
for imputed cost
of cranberries;
--Gross margins (with cranberry COGS adjustment) in the mid 20%
range for fiscal
2015 and 2016;
--In fiscal 2016, Ocean Spray is expected to derive cash flow
benefits from
adjusting grow-owner payment schedules to better align grower
advances to pool
earnings.
--Leverage (Debt / adjusted EBITDA) will increase to
approximately 3.4x at the
end of fiscal 2015, before declining to the low 3x range in
fiscal 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDA sustained below the
3.0x range due to
operating income growth and/or debt reduction;
--Demonstrated ability to generate discretionary cash flow to
reduce debt;
--Low single-digit revenue growth driven by innovation;
--Increase in grower equity to the upper 20% to the low 30%
range of debt to
capitalization;
--Per barrel patronage rates reflecting healthy operating
conditions for Ocean
Spray and its member-owners;
--EBITDA margins (absent COGS adjustments) sustained at least in
the low 20%
range.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDA sustained above mid 3x
range due to
materially lower than expected operating income, or
unanticipated debt-financed
acquisitions;
--Negative cash deficit over multiyear period driven by higher
capital
investment and working capital requirements funded by debt;
--Revenue declines in the low to mid-single digits;
--EBITDA margins (absent COGS adjustments) sustained below 20%;
--Grower equity as a percent of total capitalization declines to
the low 20%
range or less;
--Lack of appropriate level in external liquidity with
sufficient covenant
capacity in the event of a material revolver draw-down.
--Persistent industry oversupply that causes per barrel
patronage rates to fall
significantly into the $20 per barrel range or less for a
sustained period of
time;
--A material adverse outcome associated with the current class
action lawsuit
that requires Ocean Spray to materially increase debt;
LIQUIDITY
Ocean Spray's liquidity is supported by its good cash flow
generation and
subordinated grower payments. Fitch believes the subordinated
nature of Ocean
Spray's patronage payments to any loan agreements or preferred
stock
distribution provides additional protection and credit enhancing
restrictions in
the unlikely event of an unforeseen drop in profitability and
cash flow. The
board of directors for Ocean Spray must approve each patronage
payment allowing
the payment to be withheld or adjusted for business needs.
Ocean Spray recently amended and increased the size of its
credit agreement to
$820 million including a $300 million revolving commitment with
a $100 million
accordion that matures in 2020. Fitch believes Ocean Spray
maintains an
appropriate level of external liquidity with sufficient covenant
capacity with
the new amended agreement in the event of a material revolver
draw-down. This
also provides Ocean Spray with sufficient cushion if capital
market access
becomes limited. Current cushion under the debt to consolidated
capitalization
and consolidated shareholders' equity covenants are sufficient.
A class action lawsuit was filed against Ocean Spray by a small
group of
cranberry growers during 2012. Recent decisions by the court
dismissed 10 out of
the 13 counts. While the litigation could likely take
significant time before a
resolution occurs, Fitch believes the company retains
flexibility to mitigate
against the costs required to defend this suit and the potential
negative
effects of adverse findings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Ocean Spray:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--$150 million 6.25% series A preferred stock at 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986302">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
