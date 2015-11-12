(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month - Vietnam here SINGAPORE, November 11 (Fitch) Asset-quality risks for Vietnam banks are likely to remain high despite new rules that help align loan-classification standards across banks, says Fitch Ratings in its latest Asia-Pacific Banks Chart of the Month report on Vietnam. The gradual enforcement of asset classification based on data by the Credit Information Center (CIC) - a new arm set up by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) - should reduce discrepancy in loan classification standards across Vietnam banks. Beginning April 2015, Vietnam banks are required to classify loan quality according to the lowest rating assigned to each borrower by creditors as collated by the CIC. This is a positive step, but long-standing asset-quality issues in the system remain unresolved, underlined by significant outstanding problem loans, which are understated by reported NPL ratios. Recovery rates for bad debt sold to Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) have been low, suggesting banks will continue to bear any potential recovery shortfall for these NPLs. However, improved macroeconomic stability will likely help slow new NPL formation. A sustained improvement in the domestic property sector - and measures to increase foreign-property ownership - may also be positive for collateral recovery. Contact: Wee Siang Ng +65 6796 7230 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Kuok Ming Soh Analyst +65 6796 7237 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.