(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mortgage Market Index - The
Dinkum RMBS Index -
1Q15
here
SYDNEY, June 17 (Fitch) The Fitch Dinkum RMBS Index increased
only 2bp to 1.17%
in 1Q15, even though property market conditions in Australia are
improving, with
historically low interest rates, high house prices and a stable
economy. The
index tracks the arrears and performance of the mortgages
underlying Australian
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).
In line with Fitch's expectations, Christmas and holiday
spending pressures on
mortgage performance in 1Q15 were offset by an interest rate cut
by the Reserve
Bank of Australia in February 2015 and the temporary fall in
petrol prices. It
is evident that arrears performance has reached its lower bound.
Arrears have
remained stable since 4Q13 when the environment started
improving for borrowers.
Low-documentation loans are primarily given to self-employed
borrowers, whose
incomes are more susceptible to economic downturns. As a result
of income
instability, delinquencies in this segment tend to be four to
five times higher
than that for full-documentation (full-doc) loans. The low-doc
Dinkum Index
worsened by 61bp to 5.44% in 1Q15.
The performance of non-conforming loans, which are usually
provided to borrowers
who have adverse credit histories or do not conform to lending
criteria of
Lenders Mortgage Insurer's (LMI) providers and mainstream
lenders, have worsened
in 1Q15. Arrears of 30+ days rose 88bp to 7.58% and repayment
rates declined to
26.8% from 35.1%. However, 90+ days arrears decreased 26bp over
the same period,
in line with the view strong house price growth is still helping
to cure serious
arrears.
Australian house prices rose 7.4% year on year in March 2015,
with gains
concentrated in Sydney and Melbourne. LMI claims have benefitted
from the
increase in property prices as it reduces the likelihood of a
principal
shortfall on defaulted loans. In 1Q15, the Dinkum LMI payment
ratio was 95.3%,
compared with 94% a year earlier, with an average 1Q15 LMI claim
of AUD167,748,
which is well above the average cumulative LMI claim of
AUD73,874. Six claims
over the quarter were at least double the average cumulative
claim.
Uninsured mortgages in transactions issued in 2014 increased
substantially. As a
result, the uninsured mortgages' market share in 1Q15 increased
to 25.2% from
18.1% in 1Q14. A sudden increase in foreclosures could result in
higher losses
as recoveries from LMI are reduced.
Fitch expects arrears to remain low in the next quarter thanks
to sturdy
issuance volume, high house prices, stable unemployment and low
interest rates.
It is unlikely that there will be further improvements to
arrears as borrowers
unable to service loans in the current environment will face
limited benefits
from any positive movements in these factors.
Current and historic Dinkum Index data is now available in Excel
form for
reference through the full report entitled 'The Dinkum RMBS
Index - 1Q15',
available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking the link in
this media
release.
Contacts:
James Zanesi
Director
+612 8256 0306
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000, Australia.
Katie Brookes
Analyst
+612 8256 0364
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
Head of Australian and New Zealand Structured Finance
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.