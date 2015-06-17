(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mortgage Market Index - The Dinkum RMBS Index - 1Q15 here SYDNEY, June 17 (Fitch) The Fitch Dinkum RMBS Index increased only 2bp to 1.17% in 1Q15, even though property market conditions in Australia are improving, with historically low interest rates, high house prices and a stable economy. The index tracks the arrears and performance of the mortgages underlying Australian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). In line with Fitch's expectations, Christmas and holiday spending pressures on mortgage performance in 1Q15 were offset by an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia in February 2015 and the temporary fall in petrol prices. It is evident that arrears performance has reached its lower bound. Arrears have remained stable since 4Q13 when the environment started improving for borrowers. Low-documentation loans are primarily given to self-employed borrowers, whose incomes are more susceptible to economic downturns. As a result of income instability, delinquencies in this segment tend to be four to five times higher than that for full-documentation (full-doc) loans. The low-doc Dinkum Index worsened by 61bp to 5.44% in 1Q15. The performance of non-conforming loans, which are usually provided to borrowers who have adverse credit histories or do not conform to lending criteria of Lenders Mortgage Insurer's (LMI) providers and mainstream lenders, have worsened in 1Q15. Arrears of 30+ days rose 88bp to 7.58% and repayment rates declined to 26.8% from 35.1%. However, 90+ days arrears decreased 26bp over the same period, in line with the view strong house price growth is still helping to cure serious arrears. Australian house prices rose 7.4% year on year in March 2015, with gains concentrated in Sydney and Melbourne. LMI claims have benefitted from the increase in property prices as it reduces the likelihood of a principal shortfall on defaulted loans. In 1Q15, the Dinkum LMI payment ratio was 95.3%, compared with 94% a year earlier, with an average 1Q15 LMI claim of AUD167,748, which is well above the average cumulative LMI claim of AUD73,874. Six claims over the quarter were at least double the average cumulative claim. Uninsured mortgages in transactions issued in 2014 increased substantially. As a result, the uninsured mortgages' market share in 1Q15 increased to 25.2% from 18.1% in 1Q14. A sudden increase in foreclosures could result in higher losses as recoveries from LMI are reduced. Fitch expects arrears to remain low in the next quarter thanks to sturdy issuance volume, high house prices, stable unemployment and low interest rates. It is unlikely that there will be further improvements to arrears as borrowers unable to service loans in the current environment will face limited benefits from any positive movements in these factors. Current and historic Dinkum Index data is now available in Excel form for reference through the full report entitled 'The Dinkum RMBS Index - 1Q15', available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking the link in this media release. Contacts: James Zanesi Director +612 8256 0306 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia. Katie Brookes Analyst +612 8256 0364 Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director Head of Australian and New Zealand Structured Finance +612 8256 0350 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.