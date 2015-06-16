(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Banks: Chart of The Month - EM Asia Foreign-Currency Risks here SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Asia's emerging market (EM) banking systems to be better positioned, although not immune, to currency risks as currency volatility increases due to rising US interest rates and slowing regional economic growth. In a report released today, Fitch compares EM Asia's banking systems currency risks with those of other emerging market regions. Exposures appear comfortable based on the ratio of foreign-currency denominated loans to total loans and loan to deposit ratios. Greater currency flexibility and foreign exchange reserve accumulation also help mitigate EM Asia's exposure. However, Asia's frontier markets such as Mongolia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam are more exposed than elsewhere in the region. There has, however, been a build-up of corporate (or non-bank private sector) external debt and overall financial system leverage, some of which is in the form of household debt. EM Asia countries rank above the global EM average in leverage, which is now also broadly comparable with past peaks. Higher leverage and, in particular, a combination of weaker currencies and lower commodity prices will increase the vulnerability of commodity producers who borrowed in hard currency. A knock-on impact on asset quality in the domestic banking system would be likely in that scenario, with current indicators already beginning to trend upwards from cyclical lows. That said EM Asia banking systems are generally well-positioned to absorb the risks from increased currency weakness - those with greater vulnerabilities already have lower ratings. Bank loss-absorption buffers are considered adequate for most systems to offset expected developments in key metrics. The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.