(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue ratings on Sweden's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA'
and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sweden's 'AAA' ratings reflect its high income per capita,
strong governance and
human development indicators, and a track record of sound
economic policy
implementation.
The December Agreement between the government coalition and the
main opposition
block avoided holding fresh parliamentary elections, which had
been scheduled
for March 2015. The Agreement should also ensure that the
current and future
governments are able to secure parliamentary approval for their
budget
proposals. In its Spring Fiscal Policy Bill, the government
introduced a range
of small spending increases totalling SEK8bn (around 0.2% of
GDP) this year and
an additional SEK12bn in 2016. These spending increases will be
wholly financed
by tax rises.
The budget deficit was 1.9% of GDP in 2014. Fitch expects the
deficit to fall
back to 1.5% this year, and 0.7% in 2016, thanks to steady
economic growth. The
gross general government debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 43.8% in
2014, from 38.7% in
2013, leaving it around 1 percentage point lower than the 'AAA'
median.
Stock-flow adjustments, including currency effects, accounted
for four-fifths of
the rise in the debt ratio. We expect the debt ratio to peak at
44.3% this year,
before edging back to 42.8% in 2016.
Low public deficits and high private savings translate into a
current account
surplus. The current account surplus has averaged 7% of GDP over
the past 10
years, and was 6.8% of GDP in 2014, higher than the 'AAA' median
of 6%.
Despite a slight pick-up in 1Q15, inflation is still well below
the central
bank's 2% target. Between February and April, the Riksbank
loosened policy by
cutting the key monetary policy interest rate to -0.25%,
lowering the expected
path for interest rates, and announcing the purchase of
SEK80bn-SEK90bn (around
2% of GDP) of government bonds.
While inflation has stayed low, economic growth has been steady.
Real GDP rose
by 2.4% in 2014, driven principally by domestic demand. Private
consumption rose
in line with GDP, while investment was around 7.5% higher than
in 2013, largely
reflecting a boom in residential construction. Fitch expects
export growth to
pick up over the forecast horizon, as economic conditions in
Sweden's main
export markets improve. At the same time, we think that domestic
demand will
remain the driver of growth. Fitch forecasts that GDP growth
will be 2.5% this
year, and 2.8% next year. This compares favourably with our
forecasts for growth
in developed markets in the next two years, especially in
Europe. We expect
unemployment to edge down and average 7.3% in 2016.
Fitch believes that high household indebtedness presents a risk
to the
macroeconomic outlook in Sweden. The combination of strong
growth in real
incomes, low interest rates and the structural features of the
Swedish housing
market is translating into further house price rises. Annual
house price
inflation was just under 15% in 1Q15. The aggregate household
debt to income
ratio rose to 171.5% in 1Q15 from 168.4% in 4Q13.
Last November, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)
proposed the
introduction of an amortisation requirement for mortgage loans
by Swedish
households as a way of moderating the increase in the debt
stock. The
regulations were intended to come into force in August this
year. However, a
court ruling in April raised doubts on the authority of the FSA
to introduce
regulations with force of law. The FSA has therefore decided to
suspend the
introduction of these regulations, pending clarification from
the government on
its authority to introduce rules in this area. Fitch expects
that these
regulations will eventually be introduced and that they will
have a marginally
positive effect in terms of moderating the rise in household
debt, albeit on a
gradual basis.
The Swedish banking sector is large relative to the size of the
economy (assets
are around 220% of GDP); the banking sector is also inter-linked
and
concentrated with the major groups' assets (including overseas)
amounting to
around 380% of GDP. Swedish banks are well-capitalised (the four
major groups
had an average Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.4% at
end-1Q15) and have
lower funding costs compared with many European peers. At the
same time, they
are structurally more reliant on wholesale funding, leaving them
vulnerable to
market funding shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future
developments that
could, individually or collectively, result in downward pressure
on the ratings
include:
-A severe macroeconomic shock - potentially originating in the
household sector
- leading to a pronounced deterioration in the public finances
through higher
deficits, rising debt and lower GDP growth.
-A sizeable systemic shock to funding conditions in the
financial system could
translate into pressure on the sovereign rating, given the
relative size of the
banking sector.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the Swedish authorities remain committed to
the current
fiscal policy framework.
The government debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to peak at 44.3%
this year, before
edging back to 42.8% in 2016. In its debt sensitivity analysis,
Fitch assumes on
average a primary balance of 0.9% of GDP, trend GDP growth of
2.3%, GDP deflator
growth of 1.7%, and a nominal effective interest rate of 1.6%.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic
imbalances within the
currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments
will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term.
