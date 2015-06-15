(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gulf
Investment Corporation's
(GIC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs and '1' Support Rating reflect an extremely high
willingness and
ability of GIC's sovereign shareholders to provide support if
required. GIC's
shareholders are the six countries of the Gulf Corporation
Council (GCC), which
hold equal shares.
The ability to support considers the creditworthiness of the
sovereign
shareholders: Kuwait (AA/ Stable), Saudi Arabia (AA/Stable),
Qatar (AA/Stable),
Bahrain (BBB-/Stable), UAE and Oman, and GIC's modest size
relative to its
shareholders. The propensity to support reflects GIC's role as a
specialist
developmental lender and the track record of support in the
region. It also
considers GIC's fragmented ownership, which could affect the
timeliness of
support. The 'F1' Short-term IDR also factors in a good track
record of ordinary
liquidity support from the shareholders.
VR
Company profile and risk appetite have a strong influence on
GIC's VR given the
nature of the business model. Fitch believes GIC is
appropriately capitalised in
view of its exposure to less liquid investments in the principal
investments
(PI) portfolio and business model risk.
Funding and liquidity is also considered strong as GIC can rely
on large
deposits from its shareholders and related entities. As these
deposits are
typically short-term and can fluctuate, GIC has also raised
wholesale
medium-term funding to better match its longer-term PI
portfolio. Additionally,
GIC's global markets (GM) business, which comprises a portfolio
of highly rated
and liquid debt securities and equities, serves as a liquidity
pool if required.
The rating also reflects GIC's strong management team and more
conservative
strategy, particularly in GM, since its asset quality problems
in 2009. Fitch
considers earnings and profitability as healthy but sensitive to
PI exit and
market volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
GIC's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's view of the
importance of the company to its shareholders and therefore to
changes in the
propensity to provide support. Deterioration in the ability of
GIC shareholders
to support the entity is unlikely, given its small size relative
to its
shareholders. A strengthening of the creditworthiness of the
shareholders, as
reflected by upgrades to their ratings, would not necessarily
trigger an upgrade
of GIC's ratings as this would also depend on support propensity
dynamics.
VR
GIC's VR may be sensitive to a prolonged dislocation in
wholesale funding
markets. This is likely to be mitigated by contingent liquidity
in the form of
shareholder deposits and liquid investments in the GM portfolio.
The VR is also
sensitive to a sharp and sustained fall in income and asset
quality
deterioration and to changes in risk appetite.
The rating actions are as follows:
Gulf Investment Corporation
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Maria Irusta Barasoain
Analyst
+44 203 530 1283
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986376">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.