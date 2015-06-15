(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS
Switzerland AG, the newly
established domestic subsidiary of UBS AG, a 'A' Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), 'F1' Short-Term IDR and 'a' Viability Rating (VR). At the
same time, the
agency has affirmed the ratings of UBS AG, UBS Switzerland AG's
direct parent,
and of UBS Group AG, the holding company, including their
Long-Term IDRs at 'A'
and VRs at 'a'. The Outlooks on all Long-Term IDRs are Stable. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
UBS AG transferred the businesses booked in its Retail &
Corporate division and
the Switzerland-booked business in its Wealth Management
division to a new
subsidiary, UBS Switzerland AG, on 14 June 2015, since when the
new subsidiary
has become operational.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch has assigned common VRs to UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG
to reflect our
expectation that the credit profiles of the two entities will
remain closely
connected, at least for as long as UBS Switzerland AG remains a
subsidiary of
UBS AG. UBS Switzerland AG's large size, with about CHF300bn
total assets under
Swiss GAAP, also drives the common VR as we believe that it
would be difficult
for UBS AG to provide support to this large subsidiary.
Fitch expects that UBS Switzerland AG will remain closely
integrated within UBS
as the group's strategy remains unchanged. UBS Switzerland AG
contains
businesses that are key to the group. Although we expect that
the direct
exposure of UBS Switzerland AG to UBS AG will be limited to
ensure improved
resolvability of the group, we expect that UBS Switzerland AG
will make material
dividend payments to UBS AG.
A joint and several liability arrangement has been put in place,
under which UBS
Switzerland AG assumes a contractual joint and several liability
for all
contractual obligations of UBS AG outstanding at the time of the
asset and
liability transfer. UBS Switzerland AG's liabilities that were
in place at the
time of the asset transfer are also covered by statutory joint
and several
liability from UBS AG under Swiss law. In Fitch's opinion, these
arrangements
underpin the close integration of the two entities and provide
additional
incentives to the UBS group to provide ordinary support to its
main operating
companies.
UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's VR and IDRs are based on our
expectation that
the group's leading global wealth management and strong domestic
retail and
corporate franchise should enable it to generate sound
profitability. The
ratings also reflect adequate underlying profitability, solid
funding and
liquidity, strong capitalisation measured in relation to
risk-weighted assets
(RWA) and our expectation that the group will improve its
leverage ratio
further. The ratings also factor in remaining material exposure
to conduct and
litigation risk and exposure to assets in the group's Non-core
and Legacy
Portfolio.
The Stable Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are based on our
expectation that UBS
AG and UBS Switzerland AG will be able to generate sufficient
earnings to
maintain sound capitalisation.
UBS maintains a world-leading wealth management franchise with
CHF2trn invested
assets at end-1Q15, and we expected a continued solid
performance of wealth and
asset management businesses.
The group's capitalisation and funding and liquidity are rating
strengths.
Capital ratios based on RWA are the strongest in its peer group,
with UBS Group
reporting a consolidated 13.7% fully-applied Basel III common
equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio at end-1Q15. The group's capitalisation based on
unweighted
leverage, with a 3.4% fully-applied Basel III leverage ratio at
end-March 2015,
is more in line with its European peers and weaker than US
banks' leverage
ratios. However, we expect the bank to improve its leverage
ratio further as it
reduces leverage exposure and issues further loss-absorbing
capital, including
additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments.
Funding and liquidity benefit from the bank's global wealth
management
operations. The group's regulatory liquidity coverage averaged
122% in 1Q15, and
the group estimates a stable 106% net stable funding ratio at
end-1Q15. We
expect the group to continue to manage capital and funding on a
group-wide
basis, but regulatory requirements for individual legal entities
are, in our
opinion, likely to result in an increasing focus on local
capital and liquidity
requirements. The group's solid capital and funding profiles
should enable it to
comfortably meet local regulatory requirements.
Despite having resolved various regulatory and legal issues, in
our opinion the
UBS group remains exposed to material conduct and litigation
risk. In May 2015,
the group announced that it would pay a USD545m fine and was
required to enter a
guilty plea following investigations into investigations of
foreign exchange
markets by the US authorities. The bank remains subject to
various legal
disputes and proceedings including its cross-border wealth
management businesses
and the sale of US residential mortgage-backed securities. Total
reserves for
litigation, regulatory and other matters, prior to the announced
USD545m fine,
amounted to CHF2.7bn at end-1Q15, of which CHF1.1bn related to
UBS's Investment
Bank business division. While the extent of further litigation
costs is hard to
predict, UBS's ratings factor in our assumptions that the bank's
litigation
reserves and capitalisation, if required, could absorb sizeable
further conduct
costs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect Fitch's
view that senior
creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign in the event that UBS AG or UBS Switzerland AG become
non-viable. In
Fitch's view, Swiss legislation and regulation to address the
'too big to fail'
problem for the two big Swiss banks are now sufficiently
progressed to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by
UBS Group AG,
UBS AG and its affiliates are all notched down from UBS AG's or
UBS Group AG's
VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
HOLDING COMPANY
UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs are equalised with those of UBS AG
and UBS
Switzerland AG, and reflect UBS Group AG's role as the group's
holding company.
We expect the holding company to issue an increasing proportion
of debt,
including AT1 and other hybrid instruments and senior debt. This
will result in
a debt buffer building up at the holding company over time. We
do not expect
double leverage at the holding company to exceed 120%, a level
at which we would
consider notching the holding company's VR and Long-term IDR
below the bank's
ratings. We expect the holding company to maintain a prudent
liquidity policy,
which should be helped by existing policies in place to manage
liquidity across
a large number of legal entities globally.
The equalisation of UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs with UBS's also
reflects our view
that the Swiss regulator considers the group as a consolidated
entity, the fact
that the holding company is incorporated in the same
jurisdiction as its main
banking subsidiary and the large majority stake it holds in UBS
AG.
SUBSIDIARY COMPANY
London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG.
Its issuer and
debt ratings are aligned with UBS AG's because Fitch views UBS
Limited as a key
part of the UBS group and integrated into its investment banking
activities. UBS
Limited's contractual counterparties continue to benefit from an
irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee by UBS, which underpins our view that it
is an integral
part of the group's business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
As we have assigned common VRs, UBS Switzerland AG's VR and IDRs
would move in
line with UBS AG's.
UBS Switzerland AG's ratings are sensitive to a change in the
subsidiary's
integration in the group. Should it become less integrated, UBS
Switzerland AG's
VR would become based on its standalone profile. For instance,
this could be the
result if Fitch concluded that higher than expected amounts of
regulatory
capital are trapped in UBS Switzerland AG, which could occur as
the result of a
change in regulatory capital requirements, or if UBS Switzerland
AG was unable
to upstream a large proportion of its profit to UBS AG,
resulting in a weakening
of UBS AG's ability to generate capital. We expect capital in
excess of
regulatory requirements above a management buffer to be
upstreamed to UBS AG, at
least for as long as the group entities remain strongly
investment grade.
Changes to UBS's group structure, including changing UBS
Switzerland AG's
ownership structure could also result in ratings differentiation
if Fitch
concludes that this reduces UBS Switzerland AG's, UBS AG's and
other group
entities' integration with each other. The group announced that
it is
considering further changes to its legal structure, which could
include the
transfer of operating subsidiaries of UBS AG to become direct
subsidiaries of
UBS Group AG.
UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's VRs and IDRs are principally
sensitive to the
group continuing the execution of its strategy, which
concentrates on further
improving profitability, aided by strong earnings momentum in
its wealth
management businesses. Together with a successful reduction in
tail risks,
including conduct and litigation risks, this would result in a
stronger company
profile, which could result in upward momentum for the ratings.
Any rating
upgrade would be contingent on a further reduction in non-core
and legacy
portfolio risk exposures and in improving performance further
without any
material increase in risk appetite.
Should Non-core and Legacy Portfolio exit costs or conduct and
litigation costs
be higher than our expectations and affect the group's capital
ratios with no
credible plan for restoring these over a reasonably short
period, this could
lead to pressure on UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's ratings.
Any material
restrictions on the group's ability to conduct businesses, which
could be the
result of penalties by authorities, would put the ratings under
pressure.
We expect the UBS group to target strong capitalisation, to
maintain strong
RWA-based capital ratios and its stressed capital ratio target,
and to
strengthen its regulatory leverage ratio. The bank's ratings
could see upward
momentum if the bank manages to increase its capitalisation
further, while
failure to maintain its sound targets, which we do not expect
given the bank's
clear strategy, would put ratings under pressure.
Fitch equalises UBS's VR and Long-term IDR despite significant
layers of
subordinated debt, which in our opinion is not sufficient to
warrant an uplift
of UBS's Long-term IDR relative to its VR. Fitch also has
insufficient
visibility on UBS's final capital and liability structure until
global
regulatory requirements regarding debt and legal entity
structures have been
finalised.
UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's Long-term IDR could be rated
above their VRs
and UBS Group AG's Long-Term IDR if Fitch concludes that junior
debt buffers and
pre-positioned total loss-absorbing capacity buffers are
sufficiently large to
result in the risk of default on senior obligations of UBS AG
and UBS
Switzerland AG being lower than the risk of UBS Switzerland AG
needing to impose
losses on junior debt and pre-positioned TLAC to restore UBS
AG's and UBS
Switzerland AG's viability. This IDR uplift would be limited to
one notch.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade of the Support Rating and upward revision of the
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of UBS AG's and UBS Group AG's subordinated and
hybrid debt issues
are primarily sensitive to a change in the respective VRs. The
securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This may
reflect a change in
capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
HOLDING COMPANIES
UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs are sensitive to the same factors as
UBS's. Its VR
and IDRs could be notched down from UBS AG's ratings if double
leverage at the
holding company increases above 120% or if the role of the
holding company
changes. Together with the creation of separately capitalised
subsidiaries, over
time further expected debt issuance by UBS Group AG could change
the relative
position of creditors of different group entities, which would
be reflected in
different entity ratings, including the holding company's VR and
IDRs.
SUBSIDIARY COMPANY
The ratings of UBS Limited are primarily sensitive to a change
in UBS AG's VR
and IDRs. In addition, should regulatory developments lead to
UBS Limited
becoming less integrated within the UBS group, e.g. through
restrictions on
intragroup funding flows, then this could lead to UBS Limited's
IDRs no longer
being equalised with the parent bank's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBS Switzerland AG
Long-term IDR: assigned at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short term IDR: assigned at 'F1'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'a'
Support Rating: assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor'
UBS AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Tier 2 subordinated notes (low-trigger loss-absorbing notes):
affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
UBS Group AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Tier 1 subordinated notes ('high-trigger'): affirmed at 'BB+'
Tier 1 subordinated notes ('low-trigger'): affirmed at 'BB+'
UBS Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Preferred Funding Trust V Preferred Securities: affirmed at
'BBB-'
UBS Capital Securities (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
