(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lebanon's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' with a
Negative Outlook.
The issue ratings on Lebanon's senior unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B' and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Lebanon's IDRs and Negative Outlook continue
to capture
political risks exacerbated by the Syrian conflict, as well as
very weak public
finances, an increasingly costly funding structure, and weak
economic
performance relative to peers. These weaknesses are
counterbalanced by Lebanon's
strong external liquidity, continued non-resident deposit
inflows, and other
structural strengths.
Political risks remain. A consensual government was formed in
early 2014, but
the country has been operating without a president since May
2014 as a result of
multiple failed attempts to reach a necessary quorum in
parliament. Strong
political allegiances on opposing sides of the Syrian conflict
suggest that the
deadlock is likely to persist until the conflict has abated.
Nevertheless,
Lebanon has managed to avoid major security incidents or
sectarian tensions
despite the arrival of approximately 1.2 million refugees from
Syria since the
start of the conflict compared with an official resident
population of 4.5
million.
Public finances are very weak. General government debt is the
third highest
among Fitch-rated sovereigns at an estimated 134% of GDP in
2014. High debt
levels have also contributed to an exceptionally high interest
bill, at nearly
40% of government revenues. Persistent budget deficits will
contribute to a
further increase in the public debt stock through the forecast
period.
The funding structure has become increasingly costly. The
financing of Lebanon's
sizeable budget deficits appears to have become reliant on a
funding structure
that results in the Banque du Liban running annual losses in
order to attract US
dollar deposits from the banking sector. A growing unclassified
asset account on
the central bank balance sheet suggests that seignorage expenses
could be 5%-6%
of GDP per annum, but insufficient disclosure complicates more
precise analysis.
Lebanon's economic performance has been weaker and more volatile
than peers
since the onset of the Syrian conflict in 2011. Real GDP growth
declined to a
five-year average of 3.2% versus the 'B' category median of
4.4%, despite
favourable revisions to the historical GDP growth series in late
2014.
Lebanon has strong external liquidity. Its stock of foreign
reserves was
estimated at USD43bn as at end-2014, supported by deposit flows
from the
Lebanese diaspora. Reserve coverage is higher than peers, at
12.8x current
external payments versus the 'B' median of 3.2x.
GDP per capita and broader human development indicators are well
above 'B'
category peers, and more in line with the 'BBB' median, although
governance
indicators are slightly weaker than peers. The government also
has an
unblemished track record of public debt repayment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade:
- A major destabilisation induced by rising sectarian tensions,
security risks,
or spill-overs from the Syrian conflict.
- A reversal of the domestic banking sector's willingness and/or
ability to
continue funding the government.
- Continued deterioration in public debt dynamics beyond our
base case
assumptions.
Given the Negative Outlook, Fitch's analysis does not currently
anticipate
developments with a material likelihood of leading to an
upgrade. However,
future developments that may, individually or collectively,
result in a revision
of the Outlook to Stable include:
- Evidence of continuing resilience in Lebanon's financing model
notwithstanding
ongoing domestic and regional political risks.
- Growing confidence in the sustainability of the domestic
political situation.
- A reduction in public debt levels, whether through fiscal
tightening or
improved economic performance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Sporadic security incidents will prevail as long as the Syrian
conflict
continues.
- Domestic banks continue to be willing to finance government
needs.
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook, including average Brent price assumptions of USD65 in
2015 and USD75 in
2016.
- Normalisation of monetary policy rates in the U.S. begins
toward end-2015 and
proceeds in an orderly manner.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 28 Aug 2014)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986351">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.