(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ICCREA Banca's (BBB/Negative/bbb) planned subordinated Tier 2 debt issue maturing in 2025 an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The notes have an original maturity date in 2025, with an issuer call option in 2020. They will pay floating rate coupons every six months at six month EURIBOR + 3.5% per annum until the reset date. The notes qualify as Tier 2 capital under the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) IV. They contain contractual loss absorption features, which will be triggered at the point of non-viability of the bank, with no equity conversion feature. The notes can be redeemed in whole but not in part, at their principal amount together with interest accrued upon the occurrence of a change in the regulatory classification of the notes that would likely result in their exclusion, in whole, as Tier 2 capital of ICCREA Banca. The subordinated notes will be transferable on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated one notch below ICCREA Banca's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb', in accordance with Fitch's Global Bank Rating criteria. The notching includes one notch for loss severity and zero notches for non-performance risk. The one notch for loss severity reflects the below-average recovery prospects for the notes in case of non-viability. Fitch has applied zero notches for incremental non-performance risk, as the write-down of the notes will only occur once the point of non-viability is reached and there is no coupon flexibility prior to non-viability. RATING SENSITIVITIES The subordinated debt rating is sensitive to the same factors that may affect ICCREA Banca's VR. The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in notching should Fitch change its assessment of loss severity or non-performance risk.