(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, June 15 (Fitch) The long transition periods following
bank mergers in
Korea delay the materialisation of cost-savings and other
benefits for the
entities involved, says Fitch Ratings.
The share swap between Kyungnam Bank (KNB) and BNK Financial
Group (BNK),
finalised in early June, is the latest bank acquisition
completed under a
holding company in Korea. KNB and Busan Bank (BSB;
BBB+/Negative) are wholly
owned by BNK following the share swap, but the two banks are
likely to maintain
their respective brand names and operations, potentially through
the medium
term.
This would push back the receipt of benefits from the
consolidation, which
include cost savings through increased economies of scale and
eliminating
duplicate functions, synergies created from a common customer
base, and the
minimisation of the risk of affiliated banks competing against
each other.
The KNB-BNK acquisition follows long transition periods in other
recent Korean
bank mergers that took place under holding companies. Notably,
Hana Financial
Group has kept Hana Bank (A-/Stable) and Korea Exchange Bank
(KEB; A-/Stable)
separate after it acquired the latter in 2012. JB Financial
Group (JBFG) has
also kept its two banks, Jeonbuk Bank and Kwangju Bank separate.
Shinhan
Financial Group (SFG) is unlikely to integrate Jeju Bank with
Shinhan Bank
(A/Stable), to retain customers in Jeju. SFG has had more than
60% of Jeju Bank
since 2002.
Among the reasons cited by management for maintaining separate
subsidiary brand
identities and operations are strong customer loyalties in Korea
for local and
regional banks. Maintaining these identities therefore can help
to retain
customers during a transition.
However, objections from labour unions are often the more
significant reason for
maintaining separate operations and identities. Having a
transition period,
which can stretch into several years, can help to minimise the
potential for
labour disruption during the consolidation phase. In the case of
Hana and KEB,
the holding company's management agreed with KEB's labour union
to keep the bank
independently managed for five years until February 2017.
Efforts by Hana to
speed up the consolidation process were overturned by a court
decision in
February 2015, although the firm has filed an objection and is
awaiting a
ruling.
Furthermore, during the transition periods, loan book growths
for the subsidiary
banks tend to be above industry average as management seeks to
improve their
firms' positions within the larger financial group. BSB's loan
book growth
(7.2%) for the nine months until end-1Q15 was higher than the
commercial banks
average (5.4%). Likewise, KEB's growth (13.9%) was higher than
the average
(11.1%) for the three years until 1Q15. This fast growth in turn
could put
pressure on the banks' capitalisation.
