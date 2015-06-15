(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn
Malaysia-based
MNRB Retakaful Berhad's (MRT) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BBB+'.
The Outlook is Negative.
Fitch has withdrawn the rating as MRT has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for MRT.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
