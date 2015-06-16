(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CBD
(Cayman) Limited's
(CBD Cayman) EMTN programme ratings of 'A-'/'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CBD Cayman is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Arab
Emirates-based Commercial
Bank of Dubai (CBD, A-/F2/Stable).CBD Cayman is incorporated in
the Cayman
Islands, and set up solely to act as an issuer of debt. The
bonds issued under
the programme are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
CBD and the
proceeds will be solely used for the financing of CBD's
activities.
The programme ratings are in line with CBD's Long- and
Short-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR), reflecting Fitch's view that the likelihood of
default on senior
unsecured notes issued under this programme will be the same as
the likelihood
of CBD's default.
Debt issued by CBD Cayman under the note instrument, and the
obligations of CBD
under the deed of guarantee, constitute direct, unconditional
and unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the issuer and of the bank,
respectively, and will
rank at least pari passu with all other outstanding unsecured
and unsubordinated
obligations of the issuer and of the bank, respectively.
The documentation includes a negative pledge provision with CBD,
as well as
financial reporting obligations, covenants and default
acceleration clauses. The
notes and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in
connection with
the notes will be governed by, and shall be construed in
accordance with,
English law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme's ratings are sensitive to changes in CBD's Long-
and Short-term
IDRs. This in turn is sensitive to changes in the perceived
ability or
willingness of the UAE authorities to provide support to the
bank. Given the
robust economy, the authorities' strong track record of support
for local banks
and no plans for resolution legislation at this stage, downward
pressure is
considered low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 and 1806
Media City, PO Box 502030
Dubai
Secondary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 203 530 10 75
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
