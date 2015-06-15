(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 15 (Fitch) Brazilian non-bank financial
institutions (NBFIs) are
seeing increased benefits from issuing certificates of deposit
called "Letras de
Cambio" (LCs), says Fitch Ratings. LCs are diversifying NBFIs'
funding sources,
extending the average tenor of liabilities, and improving
overall
asset-liability management.
LCs are being issued by medium and small commercial lenders with
tenors up to
five years, with average maturities of about two years and no
limit on issuance
amount. Among Fitch-rated NBFIs, Omni, Dacasa and Santinvest are
increasingly
issuing LCs, which now comprise approximately 35% of their total
funding. At
year-end 2014, LCs accounted for about 15% of NBFI system's
total funding,
versus 11% in March 2014.
For Brazil's retail investors, LC yields are attractive enough
to drive the
demand that is helping to fuel issuance. LC issuers are paying
up to 130% of
Brazil's interbank deposit certificate rate, the CDI. This is a
lower cost of
debt than otherwise available to many issuers. By comparison,
small and midsize
banks will typically pay in a range between 105% of CDI to 120%
of CDI.
Other forms of funding for NBFIs, often viewed as less stable
and more expensive
than LCs, include time deposits covered by the Credit Guarantor
Fund's insurance
scheme (DPGE), loan portfolio sales and asset-backed securities
(FIDCs). The
first generation of DPGEs -- referred to as DPGE I -- were
introduced as a
temporary source of funding and are being phased out, while
portfolio sales and
ABSs are dependent on the continued interest of investors in the
underlying
assets and increase asset encumbrance.
LCs have provided meaningful improvement to many lenders'
liability
diversification because the retail holders of LCs represent a
wider investor
base relative to institutional-only funding sources. Another
positive credit
element of LCs has been the greater degree of transparency
provided by issuers
in order to meet the requirements to sell LCs to retail
investors.
Despite being a relatively old instrument in the Brazilian
financial system, LCs
have grown rapidly over the past three years to total BRL4.8
billion. The chart
available <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150615.htm
">
here shows outstanding LCs rising by about 25% just in the
six-month period
between November 2014 and May 2015.
Investors' demand for LCs was boosted after deposit insurance
coverage provided
by Fundo Garantidor de Credito was increased to BRL250,000 from
BRL70,000 per
investor in May 2013.
Securities distributors and brokerage houses have held key roles
in LCs'
distribution, as brokers have been the main avenue for these
instruments
reaching small and less sophisticated investors. Many finance
companies are not
well known in the market and operate regionally. LCs are still
emerging in terms
of public understanding, thus we expect that as investors become
more
comfortable with these instruments, their issuance will grow. In
Fitch's
opinion, LCs' spreads are affected by the lack of a secondary
market, similar to
other senior debt instruments issued by banks and NBFIs.
The majority of LCs are issued without an immediate redemption
clause, although
some are. LCs are not tax exempt and investors pay progressively
lower taxes as
maturity lengthens. Rates on LCs are maturity dependent, with
longer maturities
(over two years) presently lower.
Contacts:
Jean C. Lopes
Director
+55 21 4503-2617
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+ 55 11 4504-2213
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908-0652
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.