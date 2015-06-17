(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Singapore-based Puma Energy
Holdings Pte Ltd's (Puma Energy) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and Puma
International Financing S.A's senior unsecured notes at 'BB'.
The Outlook on the
IDR is Stable
Puma Energy's ratings reflect the company's highly diversified
vertically-integrated midstream and downstream distribution
business model, and
the execution risk embedded in its growth strategy.
Puma Energy is biased towards fuel distribution, with no direct
global peer, a
focus on high growth developing markets and holds leading
domestic market
positions. We expect it to continue to generate steady funds
from operations
(FFO), underpinned by stable unit margins, with volume growth
driven by
acquisitions and growing long-term demand in developing
countries.
Puma Energy's strategy involves high acquisition/capex spend.
FFO readily
marketable inventories (RMI) and lease-adjusted net leverage
peaked at 4.5x in
2014, a level that is not commensurate with a 'BB' rating.
However, we expect it
to deleverage to just below 4x in 2015, and retain adequate cash
conversion
(excluding developmental capex) and liquidity sources,
supporting the Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Debt-funded Acquisitions/Capex
Following substantial spending on capex and acquisitions over
the past two years
(USD1.4bn p.a), we include in our forecasts for the current
ratings modest
expansion/acquisition of USD500m p.a over the next four years,
funded by
internally generated operating cash flows.
We expect any capex & acquisitions over the USD500m p.a mark
that is not funded
by internal cash flows to be financed by external sources other
than debt. While
we acknowledge that acquisitions will inherently lead to an
increase in size and
diversification, Puma Energy's ratings could come under pressure
from material
debt if it were raised to fund such purchases.
Deleveraging Expected
We expect Puma Energy to deleverage to below 4x beyond 2015, due
to an expected
slowdown in debt-funded acquisition/capex. We expect latest
acquisitions to
continue contributing to the company's top line in 2015.
In 2014 Puma Energy's debt protection measures weakened with FFO
RMI and
lease-adjusted net leverage peaking at 4.5x. This was due to
rapid expansion,
not sufficiently offset by improved profitability, and an
increase in operating
leases as a result of an Australian acquisition. Operating
leases for the group
increased to USD122m in 2014 (2013: USD22m), resulting in an
increase of USD800m
in off-balance sheet debt.
Stable Margins
The lower oil price has not materially impacted Puma Energy's
EBITDA in absolute
(USD) terms. Puma Energy mainly operates in semi-regulated and
fully regulated
markets, where the government sets a margin over the price for
distributors,
which results in stable predictable EBITDA unit margins. In free
markets, Puma
Energy systematically hedges its commodity price exposure. Hence
lower oil
prices do not impact the distribution margin and as a result
does not affect its
EBITDA/m3. In terms of volumes, lower oil prices can have a
slightly positive
impact on Puma Energy, as it can lead to increased consumption
and therefore
translate into an increase in sales volumes.
Diversified with Leading Market Shares
The current ratings reflect Puma Energy's high business,
geographic and customer
diversification. The group benefit from its unique integrated
business model,
with no direct peer on a global basis. Close to 50% of its 2014
EBITDA was
generated in investment grade-rated countries, with Australia as
the main
contributor, in spite of it being present in many developing
countries. The
ratings also factor in Fitch's expectations that oil products
will remain in
demand in developing markets due to their essential nature,
therefore enjoying
limited price elasticity.
Limited Price, FX Risk
The 'BB' ratings incorporate our view of adequate risk
management. Puma Energy
hedges its physical supply. All of its supply stock is either
pre-sold or hedged
against price fluctuations. In addition, in regulated markets,
the maximum
margins are often established with a reference to US dollars,
which allows Puma
Energy to increase prices in local currency terms in response to
currency
depreciation. Aside from currency hedges, Puma Energy mitigates
foreign currency
fluctuations through natural hedges such as borrowing in local
currencies and
setting maximum days receivables within 10 - 15 days.
RMI Adjustments
In evaluating leverage ratios and interest coverage ratios,
Fitch excludes debt
and the interest costs used to finance RMI (such as refined oil
products) as
Puma Energy's inventories are protected against price risk and
fulfils most if
not all of the eligibility criteria as set out in the Commodity
Processing and
Trading Companies, Ratings Navigator Companion report dated 3
February 2015. The
differential between RMI adjusted and RMI unadjusted FFO net
leverage is around
1.0x, supporting the IDR at the 'BB' level. In our interest
cover metrics,
interest costs for RMI are reclassified as cost of goods sold.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
-Stable unit margins
-Double-digit increase in volumes for 2015 and 2016, reflecting
the impact of
acquisitions and capex
-Acquisitions/capex of around USD500m funded by internally
generated FFO
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to a positive rating action
include:-
- Enhanced business risk profile reflecting a successful
execution of its growth
plans through acquisitions and greenfield projects, while
maintaining sufficient
geographic diversification.
-Steady profitability and internal cash flow growth, with
EBITDAR surpassing
USD1bn
- Free cash flow (FCF)/EBITDAR excluding expansionary capex
(cash conversion) at
or above 35% on a sustained basis (2014: 67% )
- FFO adjusted net leverage (RMI adjusted) below 3.0x with
evidence of
deleveraging on a sustained basis
- Maintaining FFO fixed charge coverage above 4.5x (2014: 2.6x
RMI adjusted)
Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
- A sharp deterioration in sales volume due to a competitive or
regulatory
environment or reflecting difficulties in integrating
acquisitions with EBITDAR
falling below USD500m
- FCF/EBITDAR excluding expansionary capex (cash conversion)
decreasing to 15%
or below on a sustained basis
- FFO adjusted net leverage (RMI adjusted) remaining above 4.0x
on a sustained
basis
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Liquidity is adequate. At end-2014 the group had a total of
USD978m of available
undrawn credit facilities. In addition, the company had USD459m
of unrestricted
cash on its balance sheet. This is sufficient to cover
short-term debt of
USD584m maturing in 2015. In May 2015, Puma Energy increased its
USD725m senior
bank facility to USD1.25bn and extended the maturity (USD750m
three-year and
USD500m one-year facilities).
In our analysis, we regard Puma Energy's opco debt (USD633m as
at end-2014
excluding inventory financing which is considered as
self-liquidating, or 1x
EBITDA) as prior-ranking to the unsecured debt at Puma
International Financing
S.A. level.
Currently we envisage the level of prior-ranking debt/EBITDA to
stay comfortably
below the 2.0x-2.5x trigger for structural subordination and
lower recoveries
for unsecured debt, as the group continues to refinance part of
its opco debt
with holdco level debt. As a result the unsecured debt rating is
equalised with
that of the IDR at 'BB'.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Roma Patel
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1465
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 203 530 1718
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986546">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.