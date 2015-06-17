(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of China Limited (BOC) - Johannesburg Branch's South African ZAR3bn Domestic Medium Term Note Programme's National Long-term rating at 'AAA(zaf)' and National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. Fitch highlights that the ratings are for senior notes under the programme; it cannot be assumed that each individual issue under the programme will carry the applicable programme rating. In the case of indexed notes (i.e. equity or credit linked) it is possible that the rating might deviate from the programme's ratings KEY RATING DRIVERS The DMTN programme's National Ratings are driven by BOC's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable. In Fitch's view, the Johannesburg Branch is an integral part of the legal entity, BOC. BOC's IDR is in turn based on an extremely high probability of support, if required, from the Chinese government. RATING SENSITIVITIES BoC Johannesburg Branch's DMTN Programme's National Ratings would be sensitive to a multi-notch downgrade of BOC's Long-term foreign currency IDR. BOC's IDR is sensitive to changes in the perceived ability or willingness of the Chinese government to provide support to the bank. Contact: Primary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Katie Chen Associate Director +861 08517 2135 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.