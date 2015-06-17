(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of China
Limited (BOC) -
Johannesburg Branch's South African ZAR3bn Domestic Medium Term
Note Programme's
National Long-term rating at 'AAA(zaf)' and National Short-term
rating at
'F1+(zaf)'.
Fitch highlights that the ratings are for senior notes under the
programme; it
cannot be assumed that each individual issue under the programme
will carry the
applicable programme rating. In the case of indexed notes (i.e.
equity or credit
linked) it is possible that the rating might deviate from the
programme's
ratings
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The DMTN programme's National Ratings are driven by BOC's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable. In Fitch's
view, the
Johannesburg Branch is an integral part of the legal entity,
BOC.
BOC's IDR is in turn based on an extremely high probability of
support, if
required, from the Chinese government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BoC Johannesburg Branch's DMTN Programme's National Ratings
would be sensitive
to a multi-notch downgrade of BOC's Long-term foreign currency
IDR. BOC's IDR is
sensitive to changes in the perceived ability or willingness of
the Chinese
government to provide support to the bank.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+861 08517 2135
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
