SYDNEY, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings
to Flexi ABS
Trust 2015-2's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance
consists of notes
backed by small balance unsecured consumer loans originated by
Certegy Ezi-Pay
Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited.
The ratings are
as follows:
AUD100m Class A1 notes: 'F1+sf';
AUD125.1m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD17.1m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD12.85m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD10m Class D notes: BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD5.7m Class E notes: BBsf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD14.25m Class F notes: NRsf
The notes are issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its
capacity as
trustee of Flexi ABS Trust 2015-2.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of
142,188 individual
consumer loan contracts totalling AUD280.9m. The loan
receivables are retail
point-of-sale interest-free consumer finance receivables that
finance a wide
variety of products including solar equipment (43.1%); jewellery
(17.9%);
fitness equipment (4%); and a broad cross section of other
products.
Transactions issued by Certegy have portfolios that have a
remaining term that
is shorter than typical Australian ABS transactions; therefore
we have amended
back-loaded loss timing to ensure the pool, towards the tail, is
at least larger
than the balance of expected losses that are realised within our
cashflow
analysis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Experienced Originator: Certegy is a wholly owned subsidiary of
FlexiGroup
Limited (FlexiGroup), a provider of retail point-of-sale
consumer finance.
Certegy provides "no interest ever" consumer loans, an
interest-free product,
and cheque guarantee products in Australia. Certegy delivers its
products
through a varied network of retailers and service providers.
Diverse and Granular Portfolio: The portfolio comprises of
receivables
originated to a geographically diversified pool of Australian
retail customers
across many asset types. The average contract size is AUD1,976
while the
weighted average (WA) remaining term stands at 22.5 months. The
pool contains
54.2% homeowners and 30% repeat customers.
Strong Track Record: Delinquencies greater than 30 days on
Certegy's retail
portfolio have historically tracked below 3.0%.
Availability of Excess Spread: The transaction yields
significant levels of
excess spread which is used to support the rating of the Class D
and E notes,
while sufficient credit enhancement, provided by the
subordination of more
junior notes, exists for the Class A1, A2, B and C notes, to be
rated
independent of any soft credit support (excess spread).
Support Features Support Rating: A liquidity reserve, funded by
proceeds from
issuance, will ensure stable cash flows for all rated notes and
trust expenses.
A derivative reserve account will be established to set aside
any voluntary
prepayments made by borrowers, to ensure sufficient income is
available to cover
future swap payments.
No Residual Value Risk: All securitised loans are structured so
that there is no
exposure to residual value risk, with the borrower liable for
such risks at all
times.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In Fitch's analysis, all rated classes of notes could withstand
more than a 50%
increase in the base case default level for each notes' relevant
rating stress.
Under Fitch's 'AAA' stress, the Class A notes can withstand more
than 6.0x the
expected base case loss currently experienced. The Class B, C, D
and E notes
could withstand respectively, 4.8x, 3.6x, 2.6x and 1.8x, the
expected base case
loss than is currently experienced.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE:
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a file review of 12 sample loan files focusing
on the
underwriting procedures conducted by Certegy compared to
Certegy's credit policy
at the time of underwriting. Fitch has checked the consistency
and plausibility
of the information and no material discrepancies were noted that
would impact
Fitch's rating analysis.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled "Flexi ABS Trust
2015-2", published
today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description
of the
representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.
The source of information identified for this rating action was
FlexiGroup, as
arranger and the issuer's counsel King & Wood Mallesons.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
