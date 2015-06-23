(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the ratings on
four Vietnamese banks - Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural
Development
(Agribank), Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and
Trade
(Vietinbank), Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Vietnam) (ACB),
and Military
Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Military Bank).
The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) on both Agribank and
Vietinbank were
affirmed at 'B+' with Stable Outlooks, and Vietinbank's
Viability Rating (VR)
was affirmed at 'b-'.
The IDRs on both ACB and Military Bank were affirmed at 'B', and
their VRs
affirmed at 'b'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
(SRF) OF
AGRIBANK AND VIETINBANK
The ratings of Agribank and Vietinbank are driven by Fitch's
expectation that
the government would provide extraordinary support as both
entities are
systemically important and majority-owned by the Vietnamese
government with
quasi-policy functions in the domestic economy. Agribank and
Vietinbank are the
largest and second-largest banks respectively, by asset size in
Vietnam with
strong domestic franchises.
The banks' ratings are one notch down from Vietnam's sovereign
rating
(BB-/Stable) as the relative large size of the banking industry
compared with
GDP and the government's finances may limit the timeliness of
support.
Vietinbank's senior notes are rated at the same level as its
Long-Term IDR,
given that the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and
senior unsecured
obligations of the bank, and rank equally with other unsecured
and
unsubordinated obligations. The Recovery Rating on the notes is
affirmed at
'RR4'. Fitch assigns Recovery Ratings to issues from entities
with IDRs of 'B+'
or below.
The Stable Outlook of Agribank and Vietinbank reflect the Stable
Outlook on
Vietnam's sovereign rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR OF VIETINBANK
Vietinbank's VR reflects its weak credit metrics characterised
by high
concentration risk in its loan book including to state-owned
enterprises. Fitch
believes the bank's low reported NPL ratio understates
problematic exposures,
thereby undermining the bank's reported capital levels.
Vietinbank's
loan-to-deposit ratio of around 100% is higher than peers'.
However, the bank
will likely have an advantage over private banks in times of
stress as
depositors would have higher confidence in a majority
state-owned bank. Fitch
does not expect the bank's recently announced plan to acquire
Petrolimex Group
Bank (PG Bank) to affect its VR due to the very small size of
the latter (3.6%
of Vietinbank's total assets).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS, SRS AND SRFS OF ACB AND MILITARY BANK
The Long-Term IDRs of ACB and Military Bank are driven by their
VRs and remain
constrained by lingering loan quality risks. Fitch believes that
their capital
encumbrance from the underreporting of NPLs is significantly
lower compared with
the state-owned banks.
ACB's ratings reflect its relatively stable credit profile and
what Fitch
believes to be better risk management on the back of assistance
from its
strategic shareholder, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB;
AA-/Negative). Loan quality
is likely to remain stable and less concentrated than peers' due
to its focus on
private SMEs and individuals. The reported NPL ratio was 2.2% at
end-2014 (2013:
3.0%) while its Fitch Core Capital ratio declined slightly to
12.3% at end-2014
after purchasing treasury shares.
Military Bank's ratings reflect its franchise as one of the
largest private
commercial banks in Vietnam. Fitch expects that the bank will
continue to
generate stronger profitability relative to peers which in turn
will support its
capitalisation. The ratings also take into account the bank's
above-industry-average loan growth, its high reliance on
corporate deposits, and
its stronger government linkages, relative to other private
banks given its
military background.
The Stable Outlooks on ACB and Military Bank reflect Fitch's
expectation that
their risk profiles will be maintained over the near to medium
term amid
improved macroeconomic stability in Vietnam.
The '5' SRs and 'No Floor' SRFs of ACB and Military Bank reflect
Fitch's view
that state support may be possible but cannot be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SRS and SRFS OF AGRIBANK, VIETINBANK, ACB AND MILITARY
BANK
The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to shifts in the sovereign's
credit worthiness
and ratings, which at present, are on a Stable Outlook.
These ratings may be affected by any perceived change in the
government's
propensity to support the banks, although such a scenario is
unlikely for the
systemically important state-owned banks, including Agribank and
Vietinbank. In
contrast, the SRs and SRFs for ACB and Military Bank are already
at the lowest
end of the ratings scale.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRS OF VIETINBANK, ACB AND MILITARY BANK
Vietnamese banks may be pressured if asset quality further
deteriorates, and
significantly weakens the banks' capitalisation. Downward
pressure for
Vietinbank may be higher given its downward-trending capital
ratios and higher
loan book concentration. Negative rating action may also result
from increasing
risk appetite, which may be demonstrated by excessive asset
growth, or event
risks such as M&A or operational lapses that could materially
affect the banks'
credit profile.
VRs may be upgraded if structural issues such as lack of
uniformity in loan
classification standards and bad debt resolution are more
adequately addressed -
leading to greater transparency and sustainable improvement in
the banks' asset
quality and their overall financial profiles.
The rating actions are as follows:
Agribank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Vietinbank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
USD250m 8% notes due 2017 affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating
affirmed at 'RR4'
ACB
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Military Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
+65 6796 7220
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
