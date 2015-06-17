(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ardshinbank's IDRs are driven by its standalone
creditworthiness, as expressed
by its 'b+' Viability Rating (VR). The VR considers the high
dollarisation of
the bank's balance sheet, large loan concentrations and the
higher-risk nature
of some of the major exposures, rapid recent growth in a fairly
high-risk
environment and moderate loss absorption capacity relative to
regulatory capital
requirements. The ratings also reflect the bank's notable
domestic franchise
(market share of 11.5% in domestic lending), so far reasonable
financial
metrics, solid IFRS/Basel capital ratios and an adequate
liquidity cushion in
light of upcoming wholesale debt maturities.
The bank's Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' and '5' Support
Rating reflect
Fitch's view that the Armenian authorities have limited
financial flexibility to
provide extraordinary support to banks, if necessary, given the
banking sector's
large foreign currency liabilities relative to the country's
international
reserves. Potential support from the private shareholders is
also not factored
into the ratings, as it cannot be reliably assessed.
The Negative Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR is driven by
the weaker
operating environment in Armenia, characterised by a stagnating
economy (we
expect Armenia to fall into a mild recession in 2015),
devaluation pressures and
higher interest rates. In Fitch's view, this is likely to
negatively impact the
bank's profitability metrics, capitalisation and asset quality.
The bank's profitability metrics were reasonable in 2014,
although the weakening
trend reflected both margin compression, due to competition and
higher funding
costs, and increased loan impairment charges (LICs), in part to
cover loan
write-offs. Fitch expects profitability metrics to remain under
pressure in
2015, mainly due to higher LICs as loans season in a challenging
environment.
At end-1Q15, the share of non-performing loans (NPLs, over 90
days overdue) was
a low 2.9% of gross loans, after write-offs (2.9% of average
gross loans in
2014) and following lending growth. In addition, restructured
exposures
accounted for 3.4% of loans, with generally low coverage by loan
impairment
reserves (LIR). The LIR/NPLs ratio was also moderate at around
65%, reflecting
the bank's high reliance on loan collateral.
The loan concentrations are large (the top 25 groups of
borrowers comprised 46%
of the gross loan book, or 2.4x of Fitch Core Capital, FCC),
while some of the
major lending exposures, which are not currently in arrears are
relatively high
risk, in Fitch's view, due to completion and/or business risks.
The high share
of FX lending (around 60% of the total) poses additional risks,
as most of this
is issued to unhedged borrowers, whose debt servicing capacity
could have been
affected by the recent devaluation of the AMD and recessionary
environment.
In this context, Fitch views the loss absorption capacity
(relative to minimum
regulatory capital requirements) offered by the bank's equity
cushion (estimated
at around 3.8% of end-1Q15 loans) as only moderate. However,
annual
pre-impairment profit (equal to 4.4% of average gross loans in
2014) offers
additional moderate loss absorption. The FCC ratio was a
reasonable 17.4% at
end-2014 (higher than the regulatory ratio primarily because
repossessed
collaterals of AMD6bn are deducted from regulatory capital).
At end-1Q15, the share of wholesale funding stood at a
significant 38%. The
available large liquidity cushion (at around 25% of total
assets, largely cash
items in foreign currency) was sufficient to cover sizeable
refinancing
requirements for 2015 (equal to 18% of liabilities), while the
bank is looking
to diversify its funding structure by source and maturity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bank's performance is sensitive to the performance of the
economy and
stability of the local currency. The ratings could be downgraded
if the weaker
operating environment translates into a marked deterioration in
the bank's asset
quality, performance and capital metrics. A major liquidity
shortfall could also
cause a downgrade. The stabilisation of the country's economic
prospects, and
maintenance of the bank's currently sound asset quality and
profitability
metrics, would reduce downward pressure on the ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ardshinbank
Long-term IDR: published at 'B+', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: published at 'B'
Viability Rating: published at 'b+'
Support Rating: published at '5'
Support Rating Floor: published at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9932
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 2409
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
