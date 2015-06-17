(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed six
Omani banks'
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and upgraded two of the
banks' Viability
Ratings. The Outlooks on all six banks are Stable.
Five of the banks have their IDRs based on support from the
Omani sovereign.
They are Bank Muscat's (BM) at 'A-' and National Bank of Oman
(NBO), Bank
Dhofar, Bank Sohar and Ahli Bank SAOG (ABO) at 'BBB+'. The IDR
for the remaining
bank HSBC Bank Oman's (HBON) has been affirmed at 'A+', based on
support from
its ultimate parent, HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC; AA-/Stable).
At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Bank Sohar's Viability
Rating (VR) to 'bb+'
from 'bb', and HBON's VR to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'. Fitch has
affirmed BM's VR at
'bbb', NBO's and ABO's VR at 'bbb-' and Bank Dhofar's VR at
'bb+'.
HBON's VR has been upgraded mainly because Fitch expects reduced
risks with the
bank's asset quality (no longer of high influence on the VR) and
signs of
improving profitability. Bank Sohar's VR has been upgraded as a
result of
strengthened capitalisation, leaving the bank's capitalisation
in line with
similarly rated peers, and no longer constraining the VR.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
BM's, NBO's, Bank Dhofar's, Bank Sohar's and ABO's IDRs, Support
Ratings (SRs)
and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) reflect Fitch's expectation of
an extremely
high probability of support from the Omani authorities in case
of need. Oman's
strong ability to provide support to the banking system,
combined with our
belief that there would be a strong willingness to do so,
underpins Fitch's
assessment.
BM's SRF is one notch above that of the other banks in Oman,
because of BM's
dominant role in the sector and its greater systemic importance.
HBON's IDRs and SR are driven by Fitch's expectation of an
extremely high
probability of support available to the bank from HSBC. Fitch
considers HBON a
strategically important subsidiary of HSBC because of its
importance to the
group's regional strategy and franchise, although Oman is not
necessarily in
itself a core market. HBON's Long-term IDR is notched down once
from HSBC's
Long-term IDR. HSBC does not have full ownership of the bank
(although it has
board and management control), which is also reflected in the
notching.
VRs
Omani banks' VRs benefit from a stable operating environment,
supported by the
government's capital investment programme that drives solid GDP
growth and
creates lending opportunities for domestic banks. However, the
economy is still
heavily dependent on oil and vulnerable to continued low oil
prices.
BM's VR reflects the bank's dominant franchise in Oman, which
supports its
ability to generate healthy and stable operating profits, and
within the context
of the operating environment, resilient asset quality and sound
capitalisation.
It also takes into account fairly high concentrations on both
sides of the
balance sheet, as is common in the region.
NBO's VR reflects a limited franchise and capitalisation which
given high loan
concentrations, is only adequate in Fitch's view. The VR also
factors in the
bank's solid profitability, sound asset quality and adequate
liquidity.
HBON's VR is underpinned by the bank's company profile, which
benefits from
being part of the HSBC group. Sound capitalisation and liquidity
ratios are also
factored into the rating, particularly as Fitch expects ample
liquidity and
capital would be available from the group in case of need.
Impaired loans remain
high compared with domestic peers, although reserves for
impaired loans appear
adequate. The rating further factors in our expectation that the
bank's current
more conservative underwriting standards should lead to
improving asset quality.
Bank Dhofar's VR reflects the bank's modest franchise, and
improved
capitalisation following capital-raising in 2Q15, albeit still
moderate in light
of lending concentrations. The VR also reflects a deposit-funded
loan book with
satisfactory liquidity, and a fairly low risk appetite, which is
reflected in
healthy asset quality, despite high lending concentrations.
ABO's VR benefits from the bank being part of Ahli United Bank
group and its
wider regional network. It also factors in the bank's just
adequate
capitalisation, in light of lending concentrations, and
comparatively small
franchise in Oman. ABO's funding is fairly concentrated, and the
bank is more
reliant on wholesale markets to fund its loan book than its
peers. However,
profitability has remained stable and asset quality compares
well with peers'.
Bank Sohar's VR factors in its improved capitalisation, which is
now in line
with that of similarly rated peers, and the bank's sound asset
quality. As with
peers, however, Bank Sohar's lending is concentrated, which
could lead to risks
should one of its larger exposures become impaired, particularly
given that
capitalisation is still only adequate, in Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
BM's, NBO's, Bank Dhofar's, Bank Sohar's and ABO's IDRs, SRs and
SRFs are
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the Omani
authorities'
propensity or ability to provide timely support to the banking
sector. The most
likely change would arise as a result of a weakening of the
sovereign's ability
to support domestic banks. Oman depends heavily on oil revenues
and is one of
the most vulnerable in the Gulf Cooperation Council, along with
Bahrain, to low
oil prices, despite some diversification over the past decade.
HBON's Long-term IDR is sensitive to a change in HSBC's ability,
as reflected in
its ratings, or willingness to provide support.
VR
BM's VR is the highest in Oman and is constrained by the
operating environment.
An upgrade is unlikely and would be contingent on sustained
improvements in the
Omani economy, including continued diversification and private
sector growth. A
downgrade of the VR would most likely be a result of a material
weakening of
capital ratios or worsening of asset quality.
Weakening of NBO's capitalisation or significant worsening of
asset quality
could put pressure on the VR. An upgrade of the VR would be
contingent on a
significant strengthening of the bank's franchise, while
maintaining strong
capital, liquidity and asset quality metrics.
HBON's VR is sensitive to material deterioration of asset
quality, although this
is not Fitch's expectation. Following the upgrade of HBON's VR,
upside potential
is now limited.
An upgrade of Bank Dhofar's VR would be contingent on the bank
significantly
strengthening its franchise in Oman and its capitalisation.
Downward pressure
would most likely be a result of weakening capital or worsening
asset quality.
Bank Sohar's VR is sensitive to weakening capital, whether as a
result of rapid
growth or asset quality weakening, although this is not Fitch's
expectation.
ABO's VR is sensitive to increasing reliance on interbank
markets to fund its
loan book. Capitalisation is also just adequate given the bank's
high loan book
concentration and the VR is sensitive to capital deterioration,
or significant
worsening of asset quality. Given the bank's fairly small
franchise in Oman, an
upgrade to the VR is not likely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank Muscat
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured - EMTN programme affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured - EMTN programme affirmed at 'F2'
HSBC Bank Oman
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Bank Dhofar
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
Stable
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
National Bank of Oman
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
Stable
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Ahli Bank SAOG
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
Stable
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Bank Sohar
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek (all six banks)
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Maria Irusta Barasoain (BM, NBO, Bank Dhofar, Bank Sohar)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1283
Eric Dupont (ABO, HBON)
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986561">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
