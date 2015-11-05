(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 05 (Fitch) Bonds accounted for almost 40% of
total new debt
taken up by European companies in the first six months of 2015
but the economic
importance of debt capital markets to large corporates is twice
as high, says
Fitch Ratings in its latest European Corporate Funding Tracker
report.
Bond issuance as a share of total new corporate funding nudged
up to 39% from
37% in 2014 and is significantly above the 30% annual average
for 1999-2013.
This extends the trend of funding disintermediation that has
become more firmly
established in the region, and which mirrors the US model of
corporate funding
where bonds are favoured over bank loans.
Bonds have taken a rising share of corporate debt since the
global financial
crisis, and now account for an average of 82% of the total debt
of large-cap
western European corporates, measured by balance sheet data of
227 companies
analysed by Fitch. Hybrid issuance has also continued to grow,
with the recent
USD6.5bn deal by BHP Billiton the largest hybrid issue on
record.
Loose post-crisis monetary policy has helped make bonds a
low-cost funding
option. The potential for non-financial corporate bonds to be
added to the ECB's
purchase programme has extended the support for European bonds.
In contrast, the ECB's EUR400bn Targeted Long-Term Refinancing
Operations
(TLTROs) are so far failing to provide the intended stimulus to
EU bank loan
growth. The stock of bank lending to eurozone companies has
remained flat over
the past year, with banks instead mainly using the proceeds to
refinance similar
ECB funding from 2011-2012. Banks' intermediation role appears
to be
diminishing with them failing to effectively forward these
centrally distributed
funds to the real economy.
With weak economic growth likely to continue across Europe in
2016, we expect
corporates to reduce risk to their balance sheets by cutting
capex and
shareholder returns. However, we also expect consolidation of
fragmented
industries through M&A as companies search for growth and
attempt to reduce
costs.
The full report, "European Corporate Funding Tracker" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Roelof Steenekamp
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1374
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
