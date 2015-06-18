(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Tullett Prebon
plc's (Tullett) Long-term Issuer Default Rating and senior debt
rating at
'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
Tullett's ratings primarily reflect our view that its company
profile as one of
the largest inter-dealer brokers (IDB) with a strong market
share in
voice/hybrid broking should help it to maintain adequate
earnings and leverage.
Tullett has a sound franchise in its chosen market segments and,
although more
traditional broking activities account for the bulk of its
operations, it has
diversified its businesses, for example with the acquisition in
November 2014 of
PVM Oil Associates, an independent oil broker.
Tullett's reported net income fell 62% in 2014 to GBP25m, driven
by GBP53.1m
exceptional costs, mainly related to initiatives to reduce
operating expenses.
Excluding these charges, underlying pre-tax profit fell 13% as a
decline in
underlying operating expenses was not sufficient to offset a
fall in revenue. We
expect Tullett to continue to manage its cost base to compensate
for further
revenue pressure, which we expect to continue. For 2015,
Tullett's results will
benefit from a GBP64.4m exceptional gain related to the
resolution of
litigation.
Tullett' leverage deteriorated in 2014 when, as a result of a
fall in EBITDA,
gross debt to adjusted EBITDA increased to 1.9x, from 1.7x in
2013. Tullett had
a positive net cash position of GBP78.1m at end-2014 and saw a
6% increase in
tangible equity to GBP107m at end-2014. We expect Tullett to
continue to build
up capital as, under its renewed investment firm consolidation
waiver, it is
required by the UK Financial Conduct Authority to effectively
meet consolidated
capital requirements by 2024.
Exposure to credit and market risk remains low given the
company's business
model, and the company is strengthening its risk management,
which is important
as operational and reputation risks are material at Tullett, in
line with its
peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
Tullett's ratings are based on our expectation that, although
revenue is likely
to remain under pressure, the company will manage to generate
adequate earnings
to maintain a gross debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below 2.5x.
Should core
leverage metrics deteriorate, Tullett's ratings will come under
pressure. Given
our expectation that earnings in the industry are unlikely to
improve
materially, an upgrade of Tullett's ratings is unlikely.
We expect Tullett to strengthen its capital base as required
under the
investment firm consolidation waiver, which would underpin its
ratings. We
believe that the company should be able to achieve its target
capitalisation
given its earnings generation, but the firm might have to adopt
a more
conservative dividend pay-out policy if large restructuring
charges recur.
Despite Tullett's strategy to diversify operations, its business
remains
dependent on voice and hybrid broking, where we expect the
company to maintain a
strong franchise. Any material loss of market share that affects
its company
profile would put ratings under pressure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
