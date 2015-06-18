(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UK-based ICAP plc's
and ICAP Group Holdings plc's (IGHP) Long- and Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB' and 'F3', respectively. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are
Stable.
The ratings on the senior and subordinated debt issued by ICAP
and IGHP have
also been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
ICAP's ratings primarily reflect our view that the group's
company profile
benefits from its position as the UK's largest inter-dealer
broker (IDB) with
strong market shares in traditional brokerage and a sound
franchise in
electronic broking and post-trade and information services. This
diversified
franchise has helped the company to mitigate revenue pressure in
a challenging
market environment and should enable it to maintain sound
capitalisation and
acceptable leverage.
The ratings are also based on our expectation that the company
will be able to
achieve adequate profitability following the reduction of
operating expenses.
ICAP's performance in FY15 (financial year end-March 2015)
reflected continuing
pressure on voice broking revenue and a significant
restructuring programme,
mitigated by a slight uptick in activity in the second half of
the year linked
to higher market volatility.
Reported FY15 net profit of GBP84m was 16% lower than in FY14,
principally
driven by an 11% revenue decline on a constant currency basis in
the global
broking division. Performance was also dented by GBP75m
exceptional costs (FY14:
GBP76m), largely related to costs to achieve GBP70m annualised
savings in the
global broking division.
ICAP's balance sheet usage is low given its inter-dealer broker
businesses, and
we therefore assess its leverage based on cash flow-based
metrics. ICAP's gross
debt-to-adjusted EBITDA deteriorated to 1.9x in FY15 from 1.6x
in FY14, due to
continued pressure on earnings. We consider the group's leverage
adequate for
the current rating level.
ICAP is subject to supervision by the UK Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) and
operates under an investment firm consolidation waiver, under
which the firm has
to meet capital requirements for certain legal entities on a
'solo' basis only.
The waiver expires in April 2016, and we believe that it is
possible that the
regulator would require ICAP to meet capital requirements at a
consolidated
level by the new waiver's expiry date. Based on FYE15
financials, this would
mean that ICAP would have to increase regulatory capital by
about GBP500m, most
likely through retained earnings over a period of time. We
believe that the
group should be able to generate this capital, but likely with
the aid of a more
conservative dividend pay-out policy.
ICAP is exposed to material operational risks, and legal and
reputational risks
are high among inter-dealer brokers. Following a settlement, in
September 2013,
with the UK's FCA and the US Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) for
GBP55m related to compliance failure within ICAP Europe's yen
Libor operations,
the European Commission imposed a EUR14.9m fine on ICAP in
relation to alleged
competition violations in relation to yen Libor- setting. ICAP
has appealed the
decision and charged a GBP11m provision in FY15.
IGHP is a fully controlled, non-operating subsidiary of ICAP and
the obligor of
the group's bank facilities, loans and debt, with the exception
of the group's
subordinated debt, retail bond, a EUR15m senior note and
European commercial
paper. IGHP is covenanted to consolidate at least 85% of the
group's EBITDA,
supporting the alignment of its ratings with ICAP.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The rating of ICAP's subordinated bonds is one notch below the
company's
Long-term IDR, reflecting the bonds' loss severity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
ICAP's ratings are based on our expectation that the company
will continue to
maintain adequate capitalisation and generate sound earnings.
Given continued
earnings challenges in the sector, an upgrade of ICAP's ratings
is unlikely.
Given its company profile, which is more diversified than most
competitors', we
believe that ICAP is in a strong position to defend market share
in an evolving
sector that is subject to competitive pressure from existing
players and new
entrants. A decline in market share or threats to ICAP's market
position in
brokerage or in the provision of electronic trading platforms
would put ratings
under pressure.
ICAP's ratings would also come under pressure if revenue
declines or sizeable
fines result in a further deterioration in leverage metrics. We
expect the group
to continue reducing operating expenses to improve efficiency.
ICAP's ratings
are also sensitive to changes in the waiver granted by the UK
regulatory
authorities. Increasing regulatory capital through retained
earnings would be
positive for ICAP's ratings provided risk appetite does not
increase.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
As the notes' rating is notched off the company's IDR, the issue
rating is
sensitive to the same factors as the IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
ICAP plc
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR and commercial paper affirmed at 'F3'
Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
ICAP Group Holdings plc
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
