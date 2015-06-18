(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating to
the principal
at-risk variable-rate notes issued by Azzurro Re I Ltd., an
Irish private
limited company authorized as a special purpose reinsurance
vehicle, as follows:
--Eur200,000,000 class A notes with expected maturity Jan. 16,
2019; 'BB+sf';
Outlook Stable.
The notes provide reinsurance protection for UnipolSai
Assicurazioni S.p.A. and
other group subsidiaries (UnipolSai; unrated by Fitch). The
notes are exposed to
Earthquake peril and ensuing perils such as, but not limited to,
sprinkler
leakage, fire, groundshaking, volcanic disturbance or eruption
(including
ashfall), and tsunami and flooding due to dam or levy ruptures.
The covered area
is predominantly located in Italy (99.8%); however, it is
possible if the
epicentre is located outside Italy to be considered a covered
event if risks in
the covered area are damaged. The trigger is a per occurrence
event based on
ultimate net losses. The risk interest spread is 2.15% per
annum.
UnipolSai provides earthquake coverage as add-on coverage to
existing property
insurance policies (not on a stand-alone basis). The total
indemnity limit (TIL)
in Italy is Eur69.6 billion with industrial-type coverage
representing 41.8%,
and residential/civil 22%). Contingent business interruption
coverage is less
than 1% of the TIL. Approximately two-thirds of the TIL is
located in the
northern regions of Italy: Lombardia (capital is Milan, TIL is
31.6%),
Emilia-Romagna (Bologna, 13.7%), Veneto (Venice, 11.2%) and
Piemonte (Turin,
10.1%).
The 2015-1 notes are exposed to principal loss if ultimate net
losses from a
covered event exceed Eur500 million and is totally exhausted if
they exceed
Eur700 million. In the calculation of the ultimate net loss,
there is a growth
limitation factor which is the lesser of 1.0 and the ratio of
the growth
allowance factor (1.10) and the actual growth factor. The
initial loss
adjustment expense factor is 1.08 but may be changed at each
rate reset date to
range between 1.06 and 1.10.
On a historical basis, it does not appear that a recurrence of a
past earthquake
event based on the modelled subject business would have caused
any partial (or
full) principal loss. It is estimated that the Irpinia event in
1980 with an
epicentre in Campania (magnitude 6.9) would have caused modeled
insured industry
losses in Italy of Eur5.3 billion but only Eur291 million of
ultimate net losses
to the notes. Three other events, all in central Italy
(Avezzano, magnitude 7.0;
Friuli, 6.4; and Messina-Reggio, 7.1), may have caused over Eur1
billion in
industry losses, but the modelled ultimate net loss was
estimated at Eur194
million, Eur163 million and Eur45 million, respectively.
For frequency and severity, Fitch reviewed the 2011 version of
the Parametric
Catalogue of Italian Earthquakes (A. Rovida, R. Camassi, P. and
M. Gasperini
Stucchi (eds), 2011; CPTI11). This catalogue contains 3,182
recorded earthquakes
from the year 1000 to 2006. Since 1900, 1,838 events have
occurred (or about 17
per year), of which, 75% had a Moment Magnitude Scale less than
5.0, which
usually causes minimal losses. Approximately, 1.5% had a
measurement above 7.0.
This measurement replaced the more commonly known Richter Scale
in the 1970s.
The risk period is around 3.5 years and ends on Dec. 31, 2018.
The notes may be
extended in quarterly increments for another 36 months if
certain qualifying
events occur, or at the discretion of UnipolSai; thus the final
extended
redemption date is Jan. 18, 2022. However, the notes are not
exposed to any
further catastrophe events during this extension period. The
notes may be
redeemed at any time under seven defined early redemption events
which include
regulatory or tax law changes or may be redeemed by UnipolSai
during the
extension period. The repayment of the notes to the noteholders
occurs
subsequent to any qualified payments to UnipolSai for covered
events.
Noteholders have no recourse to UnipolSai.
UnipolSai has established and owns a premium deposit account,
which will be used
to pre-fund two quarters of premium payments. One of the
purposes of the premium
deposit account is to support timely interest payments to
noteholders should
UnipolSai fail to continue to make premium payments. As such,
UnipolSai has
assigned its rights, title, benefit and interests to Azzurro Re.
If UnipolSai
fails to maintain two quarters of premium payments, the
indenture calls for an
early redemption of the notes whereby noteholders will be paid
full principal
and accrued interest on a timely basis.
Given its ownership status, the premium deposit account may be
subject to a stay
period in the event of UnipolSai's insolvency. This could
prevent noteholders
from receiving timely payment of interest, as intended. Fitch
does not rate
UnipolSai, but has reviewed certain publicly available
information, including
the ratings of other rating agencies, and believes UnipolSai's
credit quality is
supportive of the rating of the transaction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on the evaluation of the natural catastrophe
risk, the
counterparty risk of UnipolSai, the credit risk of the
collateral assets and the
structural soundness of the transaction. The natural catastrophe
risk represents
the weakest link and currently drives the rating of the class A
notes.
The rating analysis in support of the evaluation of the natural
catastrophe risk
is highly model-driven. As with any model of complex physical
systems,
particularly those with low frequencies of occurrence and
potentially high
severity outcomes, the actual losses from catastrophic events
may differ from
the results of simulation analyses, which may or may not be
detrimental to
noteholders. Fitch is neutral to any of the major catastrophe
modeling firms
that is selected by the issuer to provide this analysis, and did
not include any
explicit margins or qualitative haircuts to the probability of
loss metric.
AIR Worldwide Corporation (AIR) provided the risk analysis using
their
proprietary software and risk models implemented in Touchstone
2.0.2 and
Catrader 16.0 which includes version 3.0 of their Earthquake
Model for the
Pan-European region. This earthquake model was last updated in
2011 and
currently there are no expected updates for the next three
years. These models
will be escrowed and used by AIR in determining any future
annual reset.
Based on 10,000 simulations, the annual one-year attachment
probability for the
class A notes was 0.40%. This indicates an implied rating of
'BB+' using Fitch's
ILS Calibration Matrix with a one-year time-to-risk maturity
assumption. The
annualized that modeled expected loss was 0.31%. Results from
other third-party
modeling firms or UnipolSai that were provided did not indicate
different levels
of attachment probability.
AIR estimates 85% of the modeled expected loss was attributed to
the four
northern regions mentioned above. Since earthquake magnitudes in
excess of 7.0
are rare, measurements reading between 6.00 and 6.49 and then
between 6.50 and
6.99 contributed 36.0% and 56.5% (92.5% total) respectively, of
the modeled
expected loss.
The AIR risk analysis used a time-independent assumption that
estimates
long-term probabilities of occurrence, irrespective of when
previous earthquakes
occurred. The last earthquake with a magnitude in excess of 7.0
occurred in 1915
(Avezzano). The modelling included the effects of business
interruption and the
initial loss adjustment expense factor. Unmodeled risks included
volcanic
eruption, tsunami, sprinkler leakage, fire, flood following the
event, demand
surge, landslide and liquefaction. A small portion of the
subject business was
not modelled. Fitch did not make any estimation of these risks.
As an indemnity bond, the determination of the Ultimate Net Loss
"follows the
fortunes" of the UnipolSai Group in regards to underwriting of
new business,
claim loss management and reserve practices. UnipolSai is the
largest non-life
insurer in Italy with earned premiums in excess of 16 billion
euro in 2014 and
shareholder's equity of 6.3 billion euro at December 31, 2014.
Over 95% of
policy distribution is through a preferred distribution channel
where the
majority of the agencies are tied and work exclusively with
UnipolSai. The
Settlement Claims Direction Office is responsible for the
settlement of losses
related to earthquakes. Towers Watson (Bermuda) Ltd has been
appointed as the
Claims Reviewer and the Loss Reserve Specialist for the Issuer.
Proceeds from this issuance will be held in a collateral account
for the benefit
of UnipolSai and will be invested in European Bank for
Reconstruction and
Development notes (EBRD; Fitch Issuer Default rating of 'AAA').
These notes will
yield Euribor less 38 basis points (but not less than 0%). They
also contain a
put feature designed to eliminate market risk to investors.
Under certain
circumstances, these notes may be replaced by high-quality money
market funds
which may be rated at least "AAmmf" by Fitch. If that were to
occur, noteholders
may have exposure to market value risk if the net asset value of
a money market
fund falls below $1.00, and the yield volatility of that
particular fund.
Finally, certain actions may be required if the collateral
account is invested
in money market funds and it is determined that gross proceeds
from the
disposition or redemption of the money market funds will become
subject to
withholding tax. A downgrade of a permitted investment will not
necessarily lead
to a replacement of that investment. Finally, certain actions
may be required if
the collateral account is invested in money market funds and
FATCA is deemed to
apply in late 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
This rating is sensitive to the occurrence of a qualifying
event(s), the
counterparty risk of UnipolSai and the rating on, and
performance of, the assets
held in the collateral account.
If qualifying covered events occur that cause ultimate net
losses to exceed the
attachment amount, Fitch will downgrade the notes reflecting an
effective loss
of principal and impairment of the notes, and issue a Recovery
Rating.
In the case of a reset election, UnipolSai may select an updated
attachment
level such that the updated modeled expected loss falls in the
range of 0.31%
and 0.36%. Fitch believes the corresponding attachment
probability will likely
stay at the implied rating of 'BB+' though there could be a
one-notch upgrade or
downgrade under possible outcomes.
The rating on the notes is contingent on UnipolSai maintaining
the proper
pre-funded amounts in the premium deposit account, and if this
does not occur,
the rating is contingent on the transaction being successfully
unwound with
principal and accrued interest paid in full. Failure of
UnipolSai to maintain
pre-funding amounts, concurrent with a failure in the timely
unwinding of the
transaction, which could potentially occur if UnipolSai entered
into insolvency
proceedings, could cause an impairment of the notes.
To a lesser extent, the notes may be downgraded if the EBRD
notes should suffer
a serious downgrade, the terms of the notes are altered, or the
assets held in
the collateral account perform significantly worse than
expectations for
high-quality, short-term investments.
The escrow model may not reflect future methodology enhancements
by AIR which
may have an adverse or beneficial effect on the implied rating
of the notes were
such future methodology considered.
The final rating is contingent upon receipt of signed legal
documents pertinent
to this transaction that do not materially change what has
currently been
reviewed. Any changes could lead Fitch to an alternative rating
or inability to
rate the note.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
