NEW YORK, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns new ratings to
Baxalta
Incorporated (Baxalta) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR of 'F2;
--Commercial paper program of 'F2';
--Senior unsecured notes of 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch issued expected ratings for
each of these
ratings on May 28, 2015.
Baxalta is scheduled to be spun off from Baxter International,
Inc. (Baxter) on
July 1, 2015. Proceeds of Baxalta's new senior unsecured notes
offering are
expected to be used to fund a dividend payment of roughly $4
billion to Baxter
immediately following the spin-off, as well as for corporate
purposes, including
acquisitions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Fitch expects Baxalta's debt leverage to exceed 2.5x in 2015,
which is
moderately higher than the target for the 'BBB+' ratings. EBITDA
growth and
stable debt levels should drive debt-to-EBITDA closer to 2.3x by
the end of
2017, which Fitch views as supportive of a 'BBB+' rating.
--Baxalta is making progress moving a number of projects through
its pipeline
and expects approximately 20 new product launches generating
more than $2.5
billion in sales by 2020. New products, combined with increased
penetration in
existing markets, support Fitch's outlook for mid-single-digit
organic growth
over the next several years.
--Baxalta does not face patent expirations that will
meaningfully impact the
company's revenues or operating margins over the next several
years. Despite not
enjoying market exclusivity, Baxalta's key products maintain
leading market
positions.
--Fitch's outlook for operating EBITDA margins in the mid-30%'s
and a manageable
debt load should lead to strong cash generation, which will
further benefit when
capital expenditures decrease to normalized levels beginning in
2016. Fitch
expects that free cash flow (FCF) will be modest in 2015 but
build fairly
quickly to approach $800 million by year-end 2018.
--Baxalta's financial policy and strategic focus as a
stand-alone entity are
untested. Fitch expects Baxalta to employ a disciplined approach
to capital
management and M&A but it remains to be seen whether the company
possesses
adequate scale and resources to compete effectively with some of
its much larger
competitors or if the company will face pressure to adopt a more
aggressive
posture to capital deployment than currently anticipated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB+' IDR incorporates the expectation that Baxalta's gross
debt leverage
will ultimately stabilize at levels between 2.0x-2.3x. This will
provide Baxalta
with some flexibility to increase leverage to pursue occasional,
targeted
investments to augment the company's drug development pipeline
while maintaining
a 'BBB+' rating.
While Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating action in the
near term,
future developments that could lead to such an action include if
Baxalta were to
consistently maintain gross debt leverage of 1.75x or lower
while sustaining
strong operational performance, including relatively
stable-to-positive trends
in revenues, margins and FCF.
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to a negative
rating action include sustained gross debt leverage greater than
2.5x. This
could result from EBITDA declines due to marketplace pressures,
adverse actions
from regulatory bodies, or unfavorable clinical developments.
Fitch could also downgrade Baxalta's ratings if the company were
to pursue a
transformational acquisition outside of Baxalta's current areas
of focus
(innovative therapies affecting discrete patient populations) or
if the company
executed a transaction (acquisitions/share repurchases) that
placed pressure on
gross leverage without the expectation of deleveraging in a
timely manner.
POST-SPIN CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Baxalta management has publicly targeted a gross unadjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio
of 2.0x, which Fitch views as achievable based on forecasted
EBITDA growth over
the next three to four years. Baxalta plans to issue roughly $5
billion of
senior unsecured debt in advance of its spin-off from Baxter, $4
billion of
which will be used to pay a tax-free dividend to Baxter. Based
on 2014 pro
forma EBITDA of $1.8 billion, this implies a gross leverage
ratio of roughly
2.7x immediately following the spin-off, which Fitch expects to
decline to
roughly 2.3x by year-end 2017 due to EBITDA growth. Fitch would
view steady
state leverage of between 2.0x-2.3x as supportive of the 'BBB+'
rating category,
while providing Baxalta with sufficient flexibility to pursue
occasional,
targeted investments to augment the company's drug development
pipeline.
BUSINESS PROFILE SUPPORTED BY LACK OF PATENT EXPOSURE, GOOD
GROWTH PROSPECTS IN
KEY MARKETS:
Hemophilia/Hematology, which represents the majority of
Baxalta's business, is a
large, growing and durable market that is significantly
underpenetrated, with
only approximately 30% of patients treated on a prophylactic
basis globally.
Organic growth in this area should benefit from improving
treatment standards,
particularly in emerging markets, as well as conversion to
recombinant
therapies. Fitch believes that Baxalta's hemophilia and
inhibitor therapies will
continue to benefit from strong brand loyalty due to the
critical nature of the
drugs and users' reluctance to switch away from a therapy that
has proven to be
safe and effective.
Importantly, Baxalta does not face near-term patent expirations
that will
meaningfully impact the company's revenues or operating margins
over the next
several years. Despite facing a number of competitors, ADVATE,
Baxalta's key
hemophilia drug, maintains a market share of approximately 50%
in the U.S. and
the No.1 position globally.
Fitch's outlook for positive organic growth is further supported
by Baxalta's
expectation of approximately 20 new product launches that could
generate more
than $2.5 billion in sales by 2020. In the near term, Baxalta is
developing a
longer-acting Factor VIII product, BAX855, that is expected to
launch in the
U.S. at the end of 2015 or early 2016. Over time, Fitch expects
that Baxalta
will continue to augment internal R&D by investing in
innovative, differentiated
therapies that address critical needs of discrete populations. A
recent example
of this approach was the company's May 2015 announcement that it
will acquire
the Oncaspar product portfolio from Sigma-Tau Finanziaria S.p.A.
for $900
million. Oncaspar is a first-line biologic used as part of a
multi-agent
chemotherapy regimen to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
SOLID LIQUIDITY PROFILE:
Fitch expects Baxalta to maintain a solid liquidity profile
through strong FCF
generation and ample access to the credit markets. Baxalta will
have cash on
hand of approximately $1.5 billion at the time of spin,
including approximately
$500 million in the U.S. A portion of this cash will be used to
finance the
Oncaspar acquisition discussed above. Going forward, roughly
half of Baxalta's
cash flow will be generated in the U.S., which Fitch expects
will be more than
sufficient to service the company's U.S. operations in addition
to annual
interest expense, and dividends, which are expected to consume
about $300
million of cash from operations annually.
Baxalta's strong margins and manageable debt load are supportive
of the
expectation for strong cash generation, which will further
benefit when capex
decreases to normalized levels beginning in 2016. Baxalta's pro
forma capex has
been elevated in recent periods due to capacity-expansion
projects, most notably
the construction of a plasma manufacturing facility in Georgia.
This project is
expected to be largely complete in 2015, after which Fitch
expects capex to fall
closer to a run-rate level between $600 million-$800 million
versus roughly $1
billion in 2014 and $1.2 billion in 2015.
UNTESTED AS STAND-ALONE ENTITY:
Fitch expects Baxalta's financial policy and strategic focus to
be largely
consistent with its historical approach as part of Baxter, which
employed a
fairly conservative and disciplined approach to capital
deployment and M&A.
It remains to be seen whether the stand-alone company possesses
adequate scale
and resources to compete effectively with some of its much
larger competitors.
Over the next several years, Baxalta will also need to develop
its own
infrastructure and replace services previously shared with
Baxter.
