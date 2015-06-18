(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'B+/RR3(EXP)' rating to
the proposed senior notes for up to USD 350 million, maturing in
the range of
seven to 10 years, to be issued by Grupo Posadas, S.A.B. de C.V.
(Posadas).
The 'RR3' Recovery Rating assigned to the proposed issuance
indicates good
recovery prospects given default. 'RR3' rated securities have
characteristics
consistent with securities historically recovering 51%-70% of
current principal
and related interest. The proceeds from the proposed notes will
be used to
refinance all or part of the notes due 2017, as well as the
commercial paper
issuance due November 2015.
Posadas' ratings are supported by the company's solid business
position as a
leading hotel chain in Mexico, strong brand equity and operating
performance, as
well as its multiple hotel formats. Conversely, the ratings are
tempered by high
leverage, as well as industry cyclicality. Posadas' presence in
all major urban
and coastal locations in Mexico, consistent product offering and
brand image
have resulted in occupancy levels that are above the industry
average in Mexico.
The use of multiple hotel formats allows the company to target
domestic and
international business travelers of different income levels as
well as tourists,
diversifying its revenue base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPROVEMENTS IN OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
Posadas has improved its operations over the last few quarters.
RevPAR has
improved, particularly in owned and leased hotels; this has
mostly been driven
by improved Average Daily Rate (ADR). Occupancy has remained
stable, above 60%,
although coastal locations have outperformed urban ones, both
for managed, as
well as owned and leased properties. Furthermore, vacation club
sales have
improved, as increased occupancy in coastal locations has
improved cross-selling
opportunities.
As of LTM March 31, 2015, EBITDA was MXN1,161 million. Cash from
operations
(CFO) generation for the period was MXN443 million and Fitch
expects continued
improvement due to continued strong operating performance in the
vacation club
segment, as well as the main hospitality business.
MODERATE CAPEX GROWTH STRATEGY
Going forward, Fitch believes Posadas' strategy will be centered
mostly on
managing hotels, as opposed to owning the properties. New
openings should
continue for all brands, mainly Fiesta Inn and One, mostly under
managed and
leased formats. This capex strategy for new openings, with only
about 16% being
spent by Grupo Posadas itself could support FCF generation,
which is expected to
be mildly positive over the short to medium term. From 2015 to
2017, Posadas
plans to open 40 hotels with a total of 6,548 rooms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Adjusted debt to EBITDAR around 4.5x in the medium term;
--Consolidated EBITDA above MXN1 billion;
--Broadly stable KPIs in the short-to-medium term.
--Low capex growth strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative factors for credit quality could include any weakening
of operating
trends or decreases in RevPAR that could lead to lower EBITDA
and cash flow
levels, as well as cash outflows or incurring debt that results
in adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR consistently higher than 5.0x.
Positive factors of the company's creditworthiness include
stable EBITDA
generation, consolidating gains in operating indicators, and a
proven track
record of stronger and stable credit metrics, such as adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR
consistently below 4.5x
LIQUIDITY
The company's liquidity position is manageable. The proposed
issuance will allow
for the refinancing of the USD50 million commercial paper
maturity in November
2015, leaving only a remainder of the senior notes due 2017 as
well as the
proposed issuance as debt maturities. Cash balances as of March
31, 2014 are
MXN1,043 million, Furthermore, the company's strategy considers
signing
committed secured credit lines of MXN550 million (MXN 200
million currently
approved), to bring additional liquidity support.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Grupo Posadas, S.A.B. de C.V.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
--USD350 million proposed senior notes at 'B+/RR3(EXP)'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June 16, 2015
