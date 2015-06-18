(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Indonesian automotive distributors with high leverage are vulnerable to persistently weak automotive sales. Soft demand for cars and motorcycles often results in a longer inventory turnover, lower sales, and thinner operating EBITDA margins. Those firms that depend on external funding for their working capital are more vulnerable due to higher financing costs and narrower margins in the distribution business. New car and motorcycle sales were reported by the industry association at 443,181 and 2,599,448, respectively, in the first five months of 2015, down by 17% and 25% year-on-year, respectively. Consumer purchasing power has been eroded by a slowdown in economic growth, high inflation and interest rates, as well as a depreciating rupiah. Domestic economic growth was reported low at 4.7% year-on-year in 1Q15, on account of weak exports, falling commodity prices, high interest rates and a weak currency. Gross profit margins are also being squeezed by the higher import costs of components - on account of the weakening rupiah. At the same time, Bank Indonesia has announced its plan to ease the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for vehicle ownership as soon as this month. About 65%-70% of car sales, and up to 85% of motorcycle buyers, use some kind of financing scheme. Fitch expects these more relaxed requirements could help support automotive sales in 2H15, though we do not expect a significant jump in sales for the rest of the year. For example, PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk (MPM, BB-/Stable), Honda's master motorcycle distributor in East Java and East Nusa Tenggara, is likely to encounter pressure in its sales and margins. Nonetheless, Fitch believes MPM has the headroom to absorb a temporary weakness in motorcycle demand; sufficient liquidity buffers and well-spread debt maturity profiles mitigate the risk. MPM's other higher-margin businesses in the oil lubricants and rental services should also provide some buffer to cushion against the cyclicality in the volatile auto retail market. Contact: Rufina Tam Associate Director +62 21 2988 6813 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.