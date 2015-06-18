(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Indonesian
automotive
distributors with high leverage are vulnerable to persistently
weak automotive
sales. Soft demand for cars and motorcycles often results in a
longer inventory
turnover, lower sales, and thinner operating EBITDA margins.
Those firms that
depend on external funding for their working capital are more
vulnerable due to
higher financing costs and narrower margins in the distribution
business.
New car and motorcycle sales were reported by the industry
association at
443,181 and 2,599,448, respectively, in the first five months of
2015, down by
17% and 25% year-on-year, respectively. Consumer purchasing
power has been
eroded by a slowdown in economic growth, high inflation and
interest rates, as
well as a depreciating rupiah. Domestic economic growth was
reported low at 4.7%
year-on-year in 1Q15, on account of weak exports, falling
commodity prices, high
interest rates and a weak currency. Gross profit margins are
also being squeezed
by the higher import costs of components - on account of the
weakening rupiah.
At the same time, Bank Indonesia has announced its plan to ease
the
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for vehicle ownership as soon as this
month. About
65%-70% of car sales, and up to 85% of motorcycle buyers, use
some kind of
financing scheme. Fitch expects these more relaxed requirements
could help
support automotive sales in 2H15, though we do not expect a
significant jump in
sales for the rest of the year.
For example, PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk (MPM, BB-/Stable),
Honda's master
motorcycle distributor in East Java and East Nusa Tenggara, is
likely to
encounter pressure in its sales and margins. Nonetheless, Fitch
believes MPM has
the headroom to absorb a temporary weakness in motorcycle
demand; sufficient
liquidity buffers and well-spread debt maturity profiles
mitigate the risk.
MPM's other higher-margin businesses in the oil lubricants and
rental services
should also provide some buffer to cushion against the
cyclicality in the
volatile auto retail market.
