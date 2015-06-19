(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, June 18 (Fitch) The defeat of a proposed new
electoral system
in Hong Kong's Legislative Council is the latest stage in an
intense political
debate over the structure of chief executive elections in the
territory. The
ongoing debate, although heated, does not present near-term
risks to Hong Kong's
sovereign rating, says Fitch Ratings.
The proposed system failed to gain the necessary two-thirds
majority in
Thursday's vote. Opponents had attacked the proposal - based on
universal
suffrage but requiring candidates to get majority backing from a
1,200-strong
nominating committee - as anti-democratic.
Fitch views the debate over how to select the territory's chief
executive in
2017 as secondary in importance - from a sovereign credit
perspective - to
broader economic and financial factors. Last year's protests
could recur, and
are estimated to have involved more than 100,000 pro-democracy
and
pro-establishment participants. But the protests were not
sustained or
sufficiently disruptive to inflict lasting damage on the
economy.
Greater economic vulnerabilities stem from the Hong Kong banking
system's rising
exposures to mainland China; potential demand shocks; and US
monetary
tightening. Rising trade and financial links with the mainland
bring economic
and macro-prudential risks alongside their benefits. Hong Kong
banks' gross
mainland China exposure (MCE) was USD869bn at end-2014, or
around 300% of GDP.
China's stop-start move towards less credit-driven growth is not
without risks,
as the authorities attempt to unwind the debt and property booms
of 2009-2014.
Hong Kong, being a small, open economy, is exposed to lacklustre
external demand
globally as well as the slowdown in China's growth to below
7.0%. Weak external
demand contributed to Hong Kong real GDP growth edging down to
2.1% in 1Q15,
from 2.4% in the preceding quarter. Spill-over from Fed
tightening (which we
expect by year-end, and which Hong Kong would import via the
currency board
regime) may dampen growth further.
Hong Kong's sovereign credit profile is cushioned from China
risk and potential
growth shocks by its resilient and flexible economy, high income
levels, and
strong public and external finances (including fiscal reserves
amounting to 36%
of GDP and a large net international investment surplus
equivalent to 285% of
GDP). Hong Kong's economy and credit profile benefit from
institutional
strengths, including the rule of law and strong core public
institutions. The
balance of risks and buffers is reflected in Fitch's Stable
Outlook on Hong
Kong's 'AA+' sovereign rating.
The territory faces its share of longer-term issues, though.
These include the
impact of population ageing and provision of housing and
infrastructure, as well
as social questions connected with inequality and some
perception of a rising
"nativist" or anti-mainland sentiment. Social and political
tensions could
become more salient as a credit issue if they were to undermine
the government's
ability to draw up and implement policies to tackle Hong Kong's
long-term
economic challenges. Any erosion of the high standards of
governance and
favourable business environment would also be credit negative.
Contact:
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9938
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two
Lippo Centre
Hong Kong
Andrew Fennell
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1592
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
