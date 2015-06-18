(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 18 (Fitch) A gradual hike in interest rates would
increase the
cost of borrowing for US companies, likely resulting in lower
profits and slower
growth, according to Fitch Ratings. But while higher rates would
cause some
discomfort, Fitch continues to believe a gradual rise would have
limited impact
for corporate credits as a whole, given the offsetting backdrop
of US economic
growth and aggressive refinancing by most corporates over the
last few years
that has resulted in maturities being pushed out with
low-coupon, long dated
debt.
In contrast, under our stress case scenario, rapid interest rate
increases by
the Federal Reserve would put additional pressure on credit
metrics and could
prompt more rating changes. Our stress case scenario includes
more rapid rate
increases, a choking off of near-term credit, a flattening of
the yield curve
and a spike in inflation. Against a backdrop of increased M&A
activity,
interest rate pressure could also impair the financial
flexibility of buyers as
acquisitions become more expensive to finance.
The ability to handle interest rate increases varies by
corporate sector.
Sectors with cost recovery mechanisms (utilities, master limited
partnerships
(MLPs)) or strong pricing power (aerospace and defense,
engineering and
construction) are generally among those best able to counter the
challenges in
the stress case stemming from faster rising inflation and
interest rates, while
sectors with limited pricing power(such as homebuilders) may
encounter more
issues.
The secondary effects of a stress scenario are also important,
as rising rates
in a stagnant economic environment are likely to dampen equity
values. Sectors
where ongoing access to capital markets is critical for funding
growth (REITs
and MLPs) are likely to be especially sensitive to the stress
scenario, given
their high distributions and limited ability to retain cash.
While market expectations about the speed and magnitude of US
interest rate
increases have declined somewhat, they remain broadly consistent
with the base
case scenario laid out in Fitch's special report titled, "U.S.
Corporates:
Implications of an Interest Rate Shock' available on our
website:
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Mark C. Sadeghian, CFA
Senior Director
Corporates
Fitch Ratings
+1 312 368-2090
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.