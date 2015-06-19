(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirmed the long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) and its
Harley-Davidson Financial
Services, Inc. (HDFS) subsidiary at 'A'. In addition, Fitch has
affirmed the
senior unsecured ratings of HDFS and Harley-Davidson Funding
Corp. (HDFC) at
'A', and Fitch has affirmed HDFS' short-term IDR and commercial
paper ratings at
'F1'. The Rating Outlook for HOG and HDFS is Stable. See the
full list of rating
actions at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOG
The affirmation of the ratings of HOG and HDFS follows the
motorcycle
manufacturer's announced plan to issue $750 million in debt at
the motor company
in the third quarter of 2015 (3Q15) to fund share buybacks.
Although the
recapitalization plan represents a significant change from
Fitch's prior
expectation that the motor company would remain debt free over
the long term,
the motor company's leverage will be low following the issuance
and Fitch
expects it to remain consistent with the 'A' IDR. However,
headroom within the
rating will be diminished, increasing the potential for a
downgrade in a severe
market downturn.
Aside from the recapitalization plan, Fitch expects many of the
company's
fundamental credit qualities to remain intact, despite foreign
exchange-related
pressures that have recently affected the company's sales. HOG
continues to lead
the U.S. heavyweight motorcycle segment, with a substantial lead
over its
nearest competitors, and its credit profile is still supported
by strong
liquidity, high margins and well-funded pension plans. Fitch
views the planned
third-quarter issuance as a one-time event, as the company is
not likely to
issue any further motor company debt over the long term.
The substantial strengthening of the U.S. dollar over the past
several quarters
has negatively affected HOG's business. The vast majority of the
company's
motorcycles are built in the U.S., but with more than one-third
of its sales
generated outside the U.S., there has been an increasing
mismatch between the
company's U.S. dollar-based cost structure and the revenue
derived from its
foreign currency-denominated non-U.S. sales. Adding to the
pressure, many of
HOG's competitors in the U.S., mostly Japanese and European
manufacturers who
export motorcycles to the U.S. from overseas factories, have
taken advantage of
the strong U.S. dollar by drastically cutting prices, some by as
much as $3,000
off the manufacturer's suggested retail price.
HOG has responded to the heightened competition in the U.S. with
an increase in
subvented financing offers, increased advertising and stepped-up
customer
outreach activities. Outside the U.S., the company has
instituted modest price
increases in certain markets to offset a portion of the foreign
exchange effect.
The company also has some natural hedges related to
foreign-sourced components,
and it has hedged a substantial portion of its currency
exposure. With lower
sales projected, HOG has reduced its planned motorcycle
production in 2015 by
6,000 units or roughly 2% from its previous guidance. The
company noted in April
2015 that if foreign exchange rates stayed at the levels seen at
that time, its
full-year 2015 revenue would be negatively affected by 4.25%,
with about half of
that flowing through to the company's gross profit.
Despite the recent pressures, HOG's fundamental business
position and credit
profile remain relatively strong. The company's share of the
U.S. heavyweight
motorcycle market remains above 50% despite some share erosion
due to the
heightened price competition, and it continues to have the top
market share in
each of its targeted outreach customer demographic segments. In
addition, the
company's flexible manufacturing process, the result of its
multiyear
restructuring program that was largely completed in 2014, has
helped to support
HOG's profitability in the face of lower sales and foreign
exchange pressure.
Based on Fitch's calculations, HOG's EBITDA margin in the 12
months ended March
29, 2015, was 22.1%, and although it is likely to decline for
the full-year
2015, Fitch expects it to remain at least in the high teens,
which is still
strong for the sector. Fitch also expects free cash flow (FCF)
to remain
relatively strong, with FCF margins in the high-single-digit
range.
Fitch expects other elements of the motor company's credit
profile to remain
solid despite the expected increase in debt and heavy share
repurchase activity.
Fitch estimates EBITDA (debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) leverage
will rise to
about 0.7x following the issuance, up from zero currently but
still relatively
low by industry standards. Fitch expects funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted
leverage to rise to about 0.9x from 0.1x today. Based on the
motor company's
performance in the last downturn, Fitch expects leverage would
remain at or
below 1.0x at the cyclical trough, assuming no further debt
issuance.
Fitch expects liquidity to remain strong, as the company has not
wavered from
its strategy of maintaining a sufficient amount of liquidity
(cash and revolver
capacity) to meet its consolidated liquidity needs on a rolling
12-month basis
(including HDFS). As noted above, Fitch expects FCF to remain
relatively strong
despite an increase in capital spending and common dividends
(although the
latter will decline as a result of the increased share
repurchases.) The
midpoint of the company's 2015 capital spending guidance is $250
million, up
from actual capital spending of $224 million in 2014, and in
February 2015, HOG
raised its dividend per share by about 13%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HDFS
HDFS' ratings reflect its close operating relationship and
support agreement
with HOG, under which the parent must maintain HDFS'
fixed-charge coverage at
1.25x and its minimum net worth at $40 million. The ratings of
HDFS and HOG are
linked, as Fitch believes that the finance company is a core
subsidiary of the
parent as demonstrated by the explicit and implicit level of
support between the
two entities. Further, despite the increase in leverage at HOG,
Fitch believes
the parent still has sufficient liquidity and financial
flexibility to support
HDFS if required under the terms of the support agreement.
Nonetheless, Fitch
will continue to monitor for future events which could adversely
impact HOG's
liquidity and/or financial flexibility and thereby constrain its
ability to
support HDFS.
HDFS' operating performance has been relatively stable amid
modestly rising
credit costs. The company reported operating income of $64.7
million in 1Q15,
relatively consistent compared to $63.2 million reported in
1Q14, driven
primarily by portfolio growth, partially offset by lower yields
due to increased
competition. Total retail delinquencies (30+ days past due
receivables) as a
percentage of total retail receivables stood at 2.64% as of
March 31, 2015,
compared to 2.66% a year earlier. However, managed retail losses
as a percentage
of average retail receivables were modestly higher, at 1.56% in
1Q15 compared to
1.33% in 1Q14. Fitch expects operating performance for 2015 to
be modestly lower
relative to 2014 due to lower yields driven by increased lending
competition in
the prime segment, rising interest rates and a normalizing
credit environment.
As of year-end 2014, HDFS had $1.23 billion of liquidity, which
included
approximately $405 million of cash and marketable securities and
$1.88 billion
of availability under its global credit and asset-backed conduit
facilities.
HDFS' debt maturities are well laddered, with manageable
maturities between
September 2015 and 2019. Overall, Fitch believes HDFS' funding
profile has
improved markedly since the financial crisis, evidenced by the
lengthening of
debt maturities, reduced reliance on commercial paper and
increased amount of
unsecured funding. As of March 31, 2015, unsecured debt
represented
approximately 68% of total debt, which is viewed favorably by
Fitch. Fitch
believes HDFS has sufficient liquidity to meet upcoming debt
maturities and fund
new motorcycle receivables.
Leverage, defined as total debt divided by tangible equity was
6.5x at 1Q15
compared to 5.9x at YE14. Leverage increased modestly, as the
company increased
debt to fund growth in its receivables portfolio, which grew
approximately 6.5%
in the first three months of 2015. HDFS' historical leverage has
ranged been
between 5x-7x debt/tangible equity, which is moderately lower
than captive
finance company peers, but higher than many stand-alone finance
companies.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Heavyweight motorcycle demand grows modestly in the U.S. and
Western Europe
over the next several years, with faster growth in developing
markets like China
and India.
--HOG's U.S. market share remains at or above 50% over the
intermediate term.
--Margins grow modestly over the forecast period as motorcycle
as production
increases, but in the near term, margins are pressured by
negative foreign
exchange.
--Capital spending rises through the intermediate term to
support new product
development.
--The motor company issues $750 million in debt in 2015, but it
issues no
further debt after that.
--HDFS repays loans made to it by the motor company over the
next several years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Due to the inherent cyclicality and risk of the
motorcycle industry,
Fitch does not anticipate upgrading the ratings of HOG or HDFS
in the
intermediate term.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A severe downturn in global heavyweight motorcycle demand;
--An inability to maintain motor company leverage below 1.2x
through the cycle;
--A shift in business strategy away from a focus on the namesake
brand;
--A need for HOG to provide material support to HDFS.
HDFS' ratings and Rating Outlook are linked to those of its
parent. However,
negative rating action could also be driven by a change in the
perceived
relationship between HOG and HDFS. Additionally, a change in
profitability
leading to operating losses, meaningful deterioration in asset
quality, material
change in leverage, difficulty in accessing long-term funding
for new
originations and/or a significant increase in reliance on
secured debt or
commercial paper could also yield negative rating action.
Positive rating
momentum for HDFS would be limited by Fitch's view of HOG's
credit profile.
Fitch cannot envision a scenario where the captive would be
rated higher than
its parent.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings of HOG, HDFS and HDFC
with a Stable
Outlook:
HOG
--Long-term IDR at 'A'.
HDFS
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper rating at 'F1'.
HDFC
--Senior unsecured rating at 'A'.
