(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
dashboard report for
the Mexican Group Lending Sector.
The publication discusses key factors affecting issuer credit
profiles in the
Group Lending segment. In particular, Fitch observes mixed
profitability trends
within the sector, where entities with larger business volumes
and longer track
record exhibit stronger financial profiles. The business model
is characterized
by wide interest margins; however, Fitch believes potential
downward pressure
exists as these entities will likely absorb any potential
increase in their
funding cost under a scenario of rising interest rates.
Capital adequacy metrics remain robust for most entities, and
their liquidity is
amply benefitted by the short-term nature of the loan portfolio,
while
impairments remain high and pressured by increased competition
and the
introduction of new products.
The 'Mexican Group Lenders - 1Q15 Dashboard' is available on
Fitch's website at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Veronica Chau
Director
+52 8399 9169
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Alba Maria Zavala
Associate Director
+52 8399 9137
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Mexican Group Lending â€“ 1Q15 Dashboard
here
