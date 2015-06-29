(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a dashboard report for the Mexican Group Lending Sector. The publication discusses key factors affecting issuer credit profiles in the Group Lending segment. In particular, Fitch observes mixed profitability trends within the sector, where entities with larger business volumes and longer track record exhibit stronger financial profiles. The business model is characterized by wide interest margins; however, Fitch believes potential downward pressure exists as these entities will likely absorb any potential increase in their funding cost under a scenario of rising interest rates. Capital adequacy metrics remain robust for most entities, and their liquidity is amply benefitted by the short-term nature of the loan portfolio, while impairments remain high and pressured by increased competition and the introduction of new products. The 'Mexican Group Lenders - 1Q15 Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Veronica Chau Director +52 8399 9169 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Alba Maria Zavala Associate Director +52 8399 9137 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Mexican Group Lending â€“ 1Q15 Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.