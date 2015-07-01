(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) of Crown Castle International Corp. (Crown) and its
subsidiaries to 'BBB-'
from 'BB'. In addition, Fitch has upgraded the long-term debt
ratings of Crown
and its subsidiaries as listed at the end of this release. The
Outlook is
Stable, resolving the previous Positive Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Crown's ratings reflect the strong recurring cash flows
generated from its
leasing operations, the robust EBITDA margins and the scale of
its tower
portfolio. A focus on the U.S. market reduces operating risk.
These factors lend
considerable stability to cash flows and lead to a lower
business risk profile
than most typical corporate credits.
Delevering Progress: Crown has made progress on delevering
following two major
acquisitions of towers, or rights to towers, since the end of
2012. These
transactions include the $2.5 billion T-Mobile transaction in
2012, which was
largely debt financed, and the $4.8 billion AT&T Inc.
transaction in 2013, which
was primarily financed with equity. Fitch expects Crown's 2016
gross leverage to
reach 5.2x on a run-rate basis at the end of the year, which is
within Fitch's
expectations for leverage for a 'BBB-' rating for a tower
company with Crown's
business and financial risk profile.
Higher Distributions: In December 2014, Crown began paying out a
higher
proportion of cash flow to its shareholders as it increased its
distribution to
$3.28 per share, or approximately $1.1 billion annually, from
$1.40 per share,
or approximately $470 million annually. The payout represents an
acceleration of
the level of payout relative to previous expectations, but slows
future
distribution growth. In addition, the change reduces the rate at
which net
operating loss carryforwards are used to manage required real
estate investment
trust (REIT) distributions.
Portfolio Expansion: In December 2013, Crown acquired exclusive
rights to lease
and operate towers from AT&T, Inc. for $4.83 billion. The rights
are for a
weighted average lease term of approximately 28 years, and Crown
has the option
to purchase the towers at the end of the respective lease term
for aggregate
payments of approximately $4.2 billion. The leased towers, plus
a small number
acquired outright, comprise approximately 24% of Crown's
domestic towers.
Equity Financing: Approximately $3.95 billion of the AT&T
transaction was funded
by proceeds from October 2013 common and preferred equity
offerings, with the
remainder funded by cash on hand and revolver borrowings (later
partly repaid by
incremental term loans totalling $700 million).
Wireless Broadband Growth: A key factor in future revenue and
cash flow growth
for Crown and its industry peers is the growth in wireless
network capacity
needed to meet demand for mobile broadband services. Growth in
4G data services
will drive amendment activity and new lease-up revenues from the
major
operators, leading to at least mid-single-digit growth prospects
for the next
couple of years. Crown has also deployed distributed antenna
systems, which
should allow it to capture additional share in the small-cell
infrastructure
required for scaling 4G networks.
Sunesys Acquisition: Crown will acquire Sunesys (a wholly owned
subsidiary of
Quanta Services, Inc.), a fiber services provider that owns or
has rights to
nearly 10,000 miles of fiber in major metropolitan areas, for $1
billion in a
transaction expected to close by the end of the year.
Strategically, the
acquisition complements Crown's rapidly growing small-cell
network business,
which Fitch believes is a positive. Crown will fund the
transaction in a
leverage-neutral manner through the sale of its Australian
subsidiary.
Australian Subsidiary: Crown Castle sold its 77.6% interest in
its Australian
subsidiary (CCAL) in May 2015 to a consortium of investors led
by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets for approximately $1.6 billion.
After accounting
for its ownership interest, the repayment of intercompany debt
and transaction
costs, Crown realized about $1.3 billion in net proceeds and
disclosed that the
primary use of cash would be to finance the Sunesys transaction.
The sale was
prompted by the receipt of unsolicited offers. CCAL was expected
to contribute
approximately $100 million to 2015 adjusted EBITDA.
Maturity Profile: Crown's maturity profile is manageable, with
legal maturities
for 2015 of $83 million and 2016 of $125 million, respectively.
In May 2015, the
company issued $1 billion of securitized tower revenue notes and
used part of
the proceeds for anticipated repayments of previously issued
$250 million of
tower revenue notes. The remainder was used for the repayment of
other debt.
REIT Conversion: Crown converted to a REIT for tax purposes on
Jan. 1, 2014. The
company was not required to make an accumulated earnings and
profits
distribution in order to convert to a REIT. The company's total
cash
distribution in 2015 will approximate $1.1 billion. Fitch
believes the company
will have flexibility to manage its leverage as a REIT on a
business as usual
basis, since the contractual revenues with escalators provide
for natural
delevering over time.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes organic site rental revenue growth will be in
the low single
digits (on a GAAP basis) in 2015, with potential improvements
resulting from
lower churn in the future. Over the next two to three years,
EBITDA margins will
remain relatively stable in the mid- to high-50% range.
--Fitch anticipates moderate deleveraging will produce gross
debt/EBITDA (last
12-months EBITDA) in the range of 5.2x to 5.4x (as calculated by
Fitch) at the
end of 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: An upgrade is not likely within a rating
horizon
extending to the end of 2016.
Negative Rating Action: Developments potentially leading to a
negative rating
action include an increase in leverage above 5.5x for a
protracted period of
time due to an acquisition funded mostly by debt, or a change in
financial
policy targeting higher leverage.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Crown has meaningful cash generation, balance
sheet cash,
revolving credit facility availability and a favorable maturity
schedule
relative to available liquidity. Cash, excluding restricted
cash, was $240
million as of March 31, 2015. For the LTM ended March 31, 2015,
FCF was
approximately $98 million. Capital expenditures were $842
million on capital
expenditures during this period, of which approximately $90
million were
sustaining capital expenditures, with the balance discretionary
in nature.
CCOC had drawn $860 million on its $2.23 billion senior secured
RCF as of March
31, 2014. The RCF matures in November 2018. The financial
covenants within the
credit agreement include a total net leverage ratio of 5.5x, and
consolidated
interest coverage of 2.5x.
Debt Maturities: Crown's maturity profile is manageable, with no
significant
legal maturities for 2015 or 2016. In 2015, anticipated
repayments for
securitized debt are expected under the terms of $250 million of
tower revenue
notes and WCP securitized notes with a current face value of
$259 million.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Crown Castle International Corp. (CCIC)
--IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB-/RR5'.
Crown Castle Operating Company (CCOC)
--IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB';
--Senior secured credit facility upgraded to 'BBB' from
'BB+/RR2'.
CC Holdings GS V LLC (GS V)
--IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB';
--Senior secured notes upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
