(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Shanshui Cement
Group Limited's (Shanshui) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured ratings of 'B+'.
The agency has also put the rating on Negative Watch to reflect
the possibility
of Shanshui running into insolvency in the event that it is
forced to redeem the
USD500m 7.5% senior notes due 2020 (2020 notes) if its Chairman
Mr. Zhang Bin is
removed or the majority of its board members is changed.
This follows the announcement on 19 June 2015 that the company
has received a
requisition notice from some shareholders (owning 10.07% of the
company) for an
extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to (1) remove all but one
existing
non-executive director (including the chairman) and (2) appoint
to the board
seven new directors, most of them carrying out executive duties
in China Tianrui
Group Cement Company Limited (Tianrui). These key management
changes may result
in a downgrade of multiple notches of Shanshui's ratings to a
level below 'B-'.
To change the chairman, more than 50% of Shanshui's
shareholders' votes are
required.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Inadequate Liquidity to Redeem All Bonds: Based on the
preliminary assessment by
Shanshui, the proposed removal of directors including the
removal of Mr. Zhang
Bin as chairman, would trigger the change of control (CoC) event
under the 2020
notes. It would also lead to the company being required to make
an offer to
repurchase all outstanding notes (including both the 2016 notes
and the 2020
notes) with a total amount of over USD921m within 30 days.
Shanshui believes
that it would not have enough cash to complete these redemptions
within the
limited timeframe and will result in its default.
EGM Result Uncertain: The outcome of the EGM is uncertain as it
is initiated by
the largest shareholder Tianrui with 28.16% ownership. Tianrui
will need support
from either one of the other two major shareholders - Taiwan's
Asia Cement
Corporation (ACC, 20.9%) and CNBM (16.67%) and the minority
shareholders to
achieve its intended outcome. As the proposed outcome may harm
shareholders'
interests if this leads to Shanshui's insolvency, it is not
clear if Tianrui can
find support for its proposal. Fitch believes ACC and CNBM are
in a position to
protect their investments in Shanshui if maintaining its
operations is aligned
with their business interests.
China Shanshui Investment which owns 25.09% of Shanshui is
38.45% owned by
Shanshui's executive director Mr. Zhang Caikui (the father of
Mr. Zhang Bin,
chairman and executive director), 43.29% kept by receivers, and
18.26% owned by
minorities. As the receivers do not have the rights to alter the
composition of
Shanshui's board of directors, China Shanshui Investment will
likely not support
Tianrui's proposed change of board members.
Business Fundamentals Remain Strong: Shanshui's ratings are
supported by its
business, which continues to operate and generate cash. Its
business, which
generates a 19.9% EBITDA margin, holds a leading market position
in Shandong
province. Fitch's recovery analysis indicates that the
replacement value of
Shanshui's production facilities that totalled around CNY27bn
can cover 100% of
its onshore and offshore debt.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Average selling prices of cement in Shanshui's main markets do
not improve;
- Total capex (including acquisitions) between 2015-2017 no
higher than CNY3bn;
- The company is able to roll over short-term debt
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- the EGM is called and voted to remove the chairman resulting
in a forced
redemption of the 2020 notes
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the rating watch being removed, and Stable Outlook being
assigned include:
- The EGM does not proceed or the chairman is not removed and no
other
conditions resulting in a forced redemption of the 2020 notes
exist, for example
no shareholders own more than 30%
- No significant increase in working capital funding and/or
banks continue to
extend debt to the company
- The employee dispute with Mr. Zhang does not result in
material deterioration
in the company's operations
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laura Zhai
Director
+852 2263 9974
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
