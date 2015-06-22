(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded National
Bank of Bahrain's
(NBB) and BBK B.S.C.'s (BBK) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB'. Fitch has affirmed Ahli United Bank B.S.C.'s (AUB)
IDR at 'BBB+'.
The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded
NBB's Viability
Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of the Bahraini
sovereign (see
'Fitch Downgrades Bahrain to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' dated 5
June 2015 on
www.fitchratings.com).
NBB's IDR is driven by its VR. The downgrade of NBB's VR
reflects Fitch's view
that it is not appropriate to rate the bank above the Bahraini
sovereign; NBB is
a domestic bank and exposed to the sovereign and the domestic
operating
environment. At the same time, Bahrain's ability to support NBB
has also
weakened, as reflected in the revision of the Support Rating
Floor (SRF) to
'BBB-'.
BBK's IDR is support-driven and the downgrade of its IDR follows
the revision of
its Support Rating Floor to 'BBB-' reflecting pressure on
Bahrain's ability to
support its domestic banks.
AUB's IDR has been affirmed as Fitch considers there has been no
material change
in the willingness or ability of AUB's core shareholder to
support the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
BBK's and AUB's IDRs are support-driven.
BBK's IDR, senior debt rating, Support Rating (SR) and SRF are
driven by
potential support from the Bahraini sovereign. Fitch's view of
support for BBK
is based on its systemic importance as a major retail and
corporate bank in
Bahrain, and the Bahraini authorities' high propensity to
support domestic
commercial banks.
AUB's IDR, senior debt rating and SR reflect the high
probability of
institutional support from its core shareholder, the Public
Institute for Social
Security (PIfSS), an arm of the State of Kuwait (AA/Stable),
which holds a 17.8%
stake. The very strong links between PIfSS and AUB date back to
before the
creation of AUB, and include PIfSS's strong interest as
shareholder in both AUB
and its Kuwaiti subsidiary (12.2% stake). The Outlook on AUB's
IDRs is Stable as
Fitch considers neither PIfSS' ability nor its propensity to
support AUB has
changed following the downgrade of the sovereign rating.
NBB's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's expectation of a high
probability of sovereign
support from the Bahraini authorities, if required. This view is
based on NBB's
leading domestic franchise. We also expect the significant
Bahraini government
ownership (of 45%) could provide some additional incentive to
support the bank.
The bank's IDRs are driven by its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debt of AUB and BBK is rated one notch below
the banks'
respective Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view that
institutional support
(AUB) and sovereign support (BBK) would flow through to all
senior and to
currently outstanding subordinated debt issuance, even though as
per Fitch's
criteria, subordinated debt would typically be notched down from
the VR.
VR
BBK's VR is unaffected by the sovereign rating action. BBK's VR
is at the level
of the sovereign's Long-term IDR and Fitch believes there have
been limited
changes in the bank's credit profile since the last review in
December 2014.
AUB's VR is unaffected by the sovereign rating action. The
majority of AUB's
activities are outside of Bahrain and Fitch believes there have
been limited
changes in the bank's credit profile since the last review in
December 2014.
NBB's VR has been caped at Bahrain's Long-term IDR to reflect
the significant
exposure to the Bahraini sovereign, which makes it inappropriate
to rate the
bank above the sovereign in Fitch's view. Fitch believes there
have been limited
changes in the bank's credit profile outside of the sovereign
downgrade since
the last review in December 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
BBK's IDR, Senior Debt Rating, SR and SRF are sensitive to a
weakening of the
Bahraini authorities' ability to provide support, as reflected
in Bahrain's
sovereign rating, or reduced propensity to support the largest
Bahraini banks. A
downgrade of the IDR would also require a downgrade of the VR.
NBB's IDR is driven by its VR. Given NBB's domestic focus,
Bahrain's sovereign
rating would likely constrain NBB's VR. A change in the Bahraini
authorities'
ability to provide support would also affect the SRF.
AUB's IDR and SR are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of
PIfSS's ability or
propensity to provide support and also to changes in Bahrain's
Country Ceiling.
The IDRs would be downgraded if Fitch believes that PIfSS's
ability or
willingness to support has diminished, including as a result of
a significant
increase in country risk. An upward revision of Bahrain's
Country Ceiling,
although unlikely at present, could lead to an upgrade of AUB's
Long-term IDR by
one notch.
VRs
AUB's VR is sensitive to asset quality or liquidity
deteriorations or if its
Fitch Core Capital ratio is severely eroded. Upside potential is
currently
limited, considering concentration in the loan book as well as
the uncertain
operating environment in Bahrain and elsewhere in the Middle
East, notably
Egypt.
Downside risk to BBK's VR could arise if the socio-political or
economic climate
in Bahrain materially deteriorates or if asset quality or
capitalisation
considerably weakens from current levels.
Upside potential for NBB's VR is somewhat limited at present
because of the
uncertain operating environment in Bahrain, while downside risk
might arise from
further deterioration in NBB's asset quality, or a worsening of
the Bahraini
economy. A significant reduction in capital would also be
ratings negative.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to the same
considerations that
might affect each of the bank's Long-term IDRs. In addition,
AUB's and BBK's
subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to any potential change
in Fitch's
assumptions relating to support in the Gulf for bank
subordinated debt
The rating actions are as follows:
AUB:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating of 'bbb' unaffected
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
BBK:
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating of 'bbb-' unaffected
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Subordinated debt downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
NBB:
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (NBB)
Maria Irusta
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1283
Secondary Analyst (AUB and BBK)
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986752">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.