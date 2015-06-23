(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'B+' rating to Wintrust Financial Corp.'s (WTFC) $125 million Series D non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock issuance. Dividends will be payable at a fixed rate of 6.50% per annum from the original issue date to, but excluding, July 15 , 2025 and thereafter at a floating rate of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.06% per annum. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, investments at the holding company level, providing capital to support growth, acquisitions or other business combinations, including FDIC-assisted acquisitions and reducing or refinancing existing debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The hybrid instrument is expected to be rated five notches lower than WTFC's Viability rating of 'bbb' in accordance with Fitch's 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' dated March 20, 2015. The preferred stock rating includes two notches for loss severity given these securities' deep subordination in the capital structure, and three notches for non-performance given that the coupon of the securities is non-cumulative and fully discretionary. RATING SENSITIVITIES SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES WTFC's preferred issuances are sensitive to changes in its VR, and would move in tandem with any changes to its VR. For more information, please see Fitch's most recent press release on WTFC, dated Jan. 30, 2015, available at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch expects to assign the following rating: Wintrust Financial Corp/ --Non-cumulative preferred at 'B+ (EXP)'. Primary Analyst Bain Rumohr, CFA Director +1-312-368-3153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Committee Chairperson Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0121 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: --'Wintrust Financial Corp.' (April 28, 2015) Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Related Research Wintrust Financial Corp. here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=986814">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.