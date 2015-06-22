(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wind
Telecomunicazioni
S.p.A's (Wind) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch
has also affirmed Wind's instrument ratings. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects that Wind's operating trends are
improving and Fitch
expects revenue to stabilise in 2016. Capex is likely to remain
high over the
medium term as the company invests to meet growing demand for
data services,
limiting the pace of debt reduction. Leverage is high and
headroom at the
current rating remains limited. A potential merger with Three
Italy has not been
factored into our rating and will be treated as event risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stabilising Mobile Market
The Italian mobile telecom market is continuing to shrink in
revenue terms.
However, the pace of decline has significantly abated and
operators are braced
for less pressure ahead. We believe more stability can be
expected in 2016
driven by the end of a price war and rising mobile data
consumption. Wind
reported a -3.3% yoy service revenue reduction in 1Q15, which is
a significant
improvement compared with double-digits declines of -10.6% yoy
in 1Q14 and
-12.7% yoy in 1Q13.
Wind outperformed its key competitors over 2012-2014, steadily
increasing its
subscriber and revenue market share. We view Wind's competitive
positions as
strong, but any significant further gains are unlikely.
The worst of the price war seems to be over, which promises more
tariff
stability in future. With average revenues per user (ARPU)
already low in the
range of EUR12-EUR13 per month, customers are likely to become
relatively less
price sensitive.
Subscriber demand for higher mobile speed and larger amounts of
mobile data
remain strong, which will be the key growth driver. With the
current tariff
structure suggesting surcharges for larger data consumption,
this may drive
ARPUs up. However, we do not expect a significant rebound as the
Italian economy
remains weak and unemployment high at above 12%.
Profitable Fixed-Line Business.
Wind's strategy to prioritise profitable direct fixed-line
customers and focus
on margins is likely to be sustainable, in our view, at least
until new fibre
infrastructure starts to have an impact. Against the backdrop of
relatively
modest capex requirements, this segment is likely to have
achieved strong cash
flow generation, supporting the company's credit profile.
However, given Wind's
reliance on Telecom Italia's (TI) infrastructure, EBITDA margins
are unlikely to
rise from their current levels (which is slightly below 30%),
while the
subscriber base and revenue will remain on a modest decline.
LTE, Fibre Networks Key For Future
Wind has been able to achieve broad parity with peers in terms
of network
coverage and capacity, both in mobile and fixed line segments -
for the latter
through the reliance on TI's ADSL-capable infrastructure.
However, maintaining
network parity with peers may become more challenging. The
company may need to
increase its network investments, which would put pressure on
its leverage.
Wind is currently lagging its peers in terms of LTE network
coverage. As of
end-1Q15 the company had 38% population coverage vs TI's and
Vodafone's
approximately 80%. This has not been a significant competitive
disadvantage in
view of low LTE take-up in Italy, which we estimate at below 10%
of the
country's subscriber base at end-1Q15. The company's plans
suggest a steady
catch up, on the assumption of continuing strong value
proposition of its
current 3G offerings. However, a quicker than expected LTE
take-up may
jeopardise this and require faster investment.
A pivotal decision for the industry would be a fibre development
plan. Wind will
have to ensure its access to the new infrastructure that will be
critical to
maintain its positions in the fixed-line segment. Although the
final terms are
not yet clear and a significant in-kind infrastructure
contribution by Wind is
likely, the company may be required to make additional cash
contributions to the
new network development, which may be a challenge in view of its
stretched
leverage.
The Italian government pledged EUR6bn in support to encourage
new fibre network
construction that will span 85% of the country's households.
However, incumbent
TI is in disagreement with other industry players as to how to
achieve this.
Wind has signed a letter of intent to form a consortium with
other players
including Vodafone and MetroWeb to participate in a construction
of a nationwide
fibre network, in line with the government's guidelines.
Tight Cash Flow Generation
We expect Wind's free cash flow generation to remain tight, with
the company
unlikely to be able to generate more than EUR150 m per year on
average in
2015-2017. A few rounds of refinancing in 2014 and 1Q15 resulted
in substantial
interest savings, but these would be largely diluted by moderate
EBITDA
pressures. The company has maintained strong cost discipline,
which we view as a
key factor supporting future EBITDA margins.
High Leverage
Wind's leverage is high and its deleveraging capacity is low. We
expect leverage
to remain around the current levels in the medium term,
sensitive to minor
EBITDA or cash flow pressures.
Wind's leverage was at 5.8x net debt/EBITDA and 6.8x funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted net leverage at end-2014 (Fitch definitions). The sale
of a 90% stake
in the company's tower assets will only result in a marginal
improvement in
these metrics of around 0.2x-0.3x, but these would be diluted by
continuing
modest EBITDA pressures in 2015.
Shareholder Support Positive but Limited
Wind's ratings benefit from potential support from its sole
ultimate
shareholder, Vimpelcom Ltd., whose credit profile remains
significantly stronger
than Wind's. However, we believe that a further rise in Wind's
leverage may
reduce Vimpelcom's propensity to provide support. An increase in
leverage to
above 6x net debt/EBITDA will no longer likely be consistent
with expectations
of any parental support.
Vimpelcom's support has been modest so far. A EUR500m cash
contribution in
conjunction with PIK-notes refinancing in 1H14 was insufficient
to materially
reduce Wind's leverage, given its limited size relative to
Wind's total debt of
approximately EUR10bn. Vimpelcom has not committed itself to any
additional
support.
No Short-Term Refinancing Risks
Wind does not face any material refinancing risks before 2019
when approximately
EUR850m of its debt comes due.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Wind include
the following:
- Mobile revenue stabilisation from 2016
- Stable EBITDA margin of around 37% supported by disciplined
cost control
- Capex in the range of EUR800m per annum in the medium term
- Substantial interest savings on the back of a few rounds of
refinancing in
2014 and 1H15
- A rise in lease payments driven by the tower sale in 1H15
- No dividend payments
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating action include
-A deterioration in leverage beyond 6x net debt /EBITDA and/or
FFO adjusted net
leverage sustainably above 6.5x
-Continuing operating and financial pressures leading to
negative FCF generation
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
positive rating action include
-Tangible parental support such as equity contribution or debt
refinancing via
intercompany loans leading to a material reduction in Wind's
leverage.
-Net debt/EBITDA sustainably below 5.5x and FFO adjusted net
leverage
sustainably below 6x
-Stabilisation of operating and financial performance resulting
in stronger and
less volatile FCF generation
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Wind Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior credit facilities: affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR2'
Wind Acquisition Finance S.A.
Senior secured fixed and floating 2020 notes: affirmed at
'BB-'/'RR2'
Senior unsecured 2021 notes: 'B-'/RR5
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
