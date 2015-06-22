(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) An acquisition of Bouygues Telecom by
Numericable-SFR
could benefit all the major French telecom operators by
reducing competition
for customers and spectrum, but is likely to face more hurdles
than similar
consolidation in other European countries, Fitch Ratings says.
The proposed EUR10bn deal would reduce the number of French
telecom mobile
operators to four from three, ostensibly mirroring the
consolidation that has
already happened in Germany, Ireland and Austria. But similar
deals have
generally involved the combination of smaller operators by
market share,
resulting in relatively few remedial requirements, such as the
forced sale of
spectrum or assets.
Numericable-SFR's proposed deal would combine the No. 2 and No.
4 telecoms
operators in France, increasing the potential need for
cooperation from market
leader Orange and more recent mobile entrant Iliad to achieve
anti-trust
regulatory approval. Press reports have suggested Iliad could
support the deal
by agreeing to acquire spectrum and some network base-stations,
while Orange
could take on some of Bouygues' staff to reduce the potential
for government
objections due to job losses.
As the companies involved are domestically focused, with little
or no revenue
from outside France, regulatory approval for the deal could rest
with the French
anti-trust authorities. Previous deals approved by the European
anti-trust
regulator therefore may not set a strong precedent for whether
the deal is
approved or what remedies are required. There could also be
opposition from
within the French government. Media reports over the weekend
quoted French
Minister of the Economy Emmanuel Macron as saying the timing was
not right for
consolidation.
But for the operators a quick deal could be particularly
beneficial due to
France's upcoming spectrum auction. The French telecoms
regulator has submitted
its draft proposals, setting a reserve price of EUR2.5bn on the
700MHz spectrum
it is due to sell in 4Q15. The government plans to auction six
blocks of
spectrum in the 700MHz range and the eventual cost could be
significantly lower
if only three bidders are competing. The German spectrum
auctions have just been
completed. Of the EUR5.08bn spent by the three German mobile
operators, EUR1.0bn
was spent on six blocks of 700MHz spectrum (reserve prices
totalled EUR450m).
Consolidation would also ease competition for customers, which
has led to costly
price wars. These have largely ended in the mobile segment, but
have continued
for fixed-line telecoms, where Bouygues has been trying to
expand. All four
major French telecoms operators offer fixed and mobile services.
Increasing
focus on bundled offerings mean that competition in one service
area has often
spilled over into others.
